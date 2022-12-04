Dodgers insider believes team may be slow to sign anyone so they can pay Shohei Ohtani in the future

Naturally, everyone expects the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team with one of the biggest payrolls and a sour taste after a 111-win season, to sign big names. They've been linked to everyone from Trea Turner to Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander to Carlos Correa.

However, even though they desperately want to add to a roster that won so many games and hopefully get them to a World Series win, they might be hesitant to shell out a lot of money this offseason.

One Dodgers insider says that the team might be waiting to spend any real money until the 2023 offseason.

David Vassegh said:

"The Dodgers have their eyes on next offseason for one guy. Your guy, Shohei Ohtani. They are going to be aggressive to Ohtani, that's why they don't want to give Verlander $40 million this year and next year. That's why they probably won't sign a position player for a lot of money."

He continued:

"They want to give themselves the payroll flexibility to back up the Brinks truck for Shohei Ohtani. That's the guy they want more than any other player on this market or on next year's market. It's Ohtani."

The two-way phenom and 2021 American League MVP (and 2022 runner-up) has a contract expiring next season.

Would Shohei Ohtani play for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

If the Los Angeles Angels are unable to field a competitive team next season or are unable to extend Shohei Ohtani and convince him to stay, then he will have no shortage of suitors.

Most teams won't want to pay him what he is owed, which might end up being the largest contract in MLB history. However, there are teams that can and will try to.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets both have the money, generally speaking. However, Ohtani shunned the Yankees when he initially left Japan and didn't want to play in New York.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

Money talks, but that might make it more difficult for either New York team to sign him. He clearly has no problem playing in Los Angeles, which means a Dodgers signing is very possible.

There are other teams with money, but those are the big spenders every year.

