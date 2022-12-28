Justin Verlander just signed the biggest contract (per AAV) of all-time, tied with his new teammate with the New York Mets Max Scherzer. He signed a two-year, $86.66 million contract at age 39.

At a certain point, MLB pitchers begin to fall off. Their bodies can't keep up with the stress of throwing all those innings and their arm strength diminishes. What was once a 96 mph fastball now sits at 91 if they're lucky.

That doesn't appear to be coming any time soon for the reigning American League Cy Young award winner.

MLB Network host Tom Verducci noted that Verlander's fastball still sits at an average of 94.8 mph. However, when there are runners in scoring position, the ace kicks it into another gear and averages 96.1 on his fastball.

Verducci said:

"You talk about finding the extra gear? At age 39, he's still got it!"

Eventually, Verlander will have to slow down, but many pitchers are able to elongate their careers by throwing more crafty pitches instead of hard and high velocity.

If they can't hit upper 90s on their fastball anymore, they'll learn to throw a devastating cutter or a wipeout curveball. They have often been able to change their game and add years to their career.

If Verlander is still throwing hard at 39 and thus not forced to reinvent himself, it might be a long time before he has to retire.

What does the New York Mets rotation look like with Justin Verlander?

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassit, but retooled and still have one of the best rotations in baseball, if not the best. Not many teams can rival the one-two punch of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Here's what a tentative rotation could look like:

Justin Verlander Max Scherzer Kodai Senga Jose Quintana Carlos Carrasco

Justin Verlander was signed this offseason

Not many rotations are as deep or as talented as the one the Mets now have. There are also not many teams with three great pitchers like the Mets have in Verlander, Scherzer and Senga.

They have suddenly become one of the deepest teams in baseball.

