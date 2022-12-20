Kodai Senga, one of the New York Mets' many big-name signings this offseason, does not speak much English. He's from Japan, where he has played his entire career in the Nippon Baseball League. Many of their star players eventually make the journey over to Major League Baseball.

Senga did this offseason and landed a five year, $75 million contract with the Mets, who've shown there's no limit to what they will spend in pursuit of a championship.

Senga already has fans that hope he does well with the Mets, particularly those who'd like to see them win another World Series. Senga will be a big part of that and is doing what he can to win over the fans early.

SNY @SNYtv Kodai Senga prepared an English introduction for his press conference today Kodai Senga prepared an English introduction for his press conference today https://t.co/rhDGSOQHvp

In his introductory press conference, the star pitcher prepared a statement in English.

He said to the press:

"Hi. I am Kodai Senga of the New York Mets. I am very happy and excited to be in the Big Apple and join such a great team."

He finished in Japanese, his first language. Mets fans are thrilled with the effort of their new star pitcher.

Michael @mgoldst75 @SNYtv Not bad. Not bad at all. Love his attempt. He will win many fans if his play is as determined. @SNYtv Not bad. Not bad at all. Love his attempt. He will win many fans if his play is as determined.

Michael @mgoldst75 @SNYtv Love his sense of humor also haha. Let's go Mets! @SNYtv Love his sense of humor also haha. Let's go Mets! 😀

dro @brewedfordro @SNYtv Easiest jersey purchase of my life @SNYtv Easiest jersey purchase of my life

Keith’s Stroke @k13_sam @SNYtv @LFGM21 Love this guy already, he could’ve easily just done it with a translator. Good on him @SNYtv @LFGM21 Love this guy already, he could’ve easily just done it with a translator. Good on him

Many remarked on the fact that he even attempted to speak a foreign language to his new fans. Others are brimming with anticipation over what could be one of the best pitchers signed this offseason.

What does the Mets rotation look like with Kodai Senga?

The Mets will feature a new-look rotation this year, one constructed in an attempt to get them over the hump and back to playoff prominence. They opted to let Jacob deGrom head to the Texas Rangers, but might have replaced him anyway.

Kodai Senga will attempt to replace Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander

Ace Max Scherzer will remain at the top of the rotation:

Max Scherzer Justin Verlander Kodai Senga Tylor Megill Jose Quintana

The Mets now have a very deep rotation even without deGrom.

They will be a powerhouse yet again this year, especially if Senga is as good as advertised. For some fans, he's already an impressive player before even throwing a single pitch for his new team.

