WATCH: See the surprising place Mets' star closer Edwin Diaz turned up on Saturday night

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is one of the most electric pitchers in baseball. Where he turned up on Saturday night is a bit unexpected, even for him. UFC fighter Xander Zayas was set to engage in a fight and he wanted the crowd to be hyped up before he did.

As a result, he brought out one of baseball's most electric personalities to walk out with him. They played Diaz' walkout song, Narcos, while they entered. The crowd went absolutely wild.

Shea Station @shea_station Edwin Diaz is an icon Edwin Diaz is an icon https://t.co/SK5eJ1AO0w

Diaz is becoming an incredibly popular MLB player, thanks to his incredible pitching performances and the iconic nature with which he enters a game. Zayas put that to good use and the crowd loved every minute of it.

Zayas ended up winning his fight and receiving the title belt. Diaz could be seen holding it after the fight. When he retires from baseball, he might have a career being part of the UFC based on this.

What is Edwin Diaz' new contract with the Mets?

Following an excellent year out of the bullpen, the Mets closer entered free agency poised for a massive payday. It didn't take long for the Mets to give him that, as he was the very first free agent deal this offseason.

They made him the highest paid reliever in baseball history. He is signed to a massive five-year, $102 million contract. He will be with the Mets through the 2028 season, with a club option for that year.

He is making an astounding 19.5 million a year, nearly $4 million more than the next highest paid reliever.

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Three

Last season, the pitcher posted a 1.31 ERA, 32 saves and a 3.0 fWAR. He had one of the best seasons for a relief pitcher at the best time and parlayed it into an incredible payday.

The Mets have spent a ton of money this offseason in an attempt to get them over the top and to a World Series. The relief pitcher's contract was the first of many massive deals handed out, as they are clearly not hesitant to sign anyone they want.

Poll : 0 votes