The New York Mets continue to splurge this offseason with Kodai Senga their latest signing. The Japanese starting pitcher will be headed to Queens next season after signing a five-year, $75 million contract. The Mets are sending a loud message to all National League competitors that they will be the team to beat in 2023.

With the loss of Jacob deGrom, some Metropolitan fans may have been concerned about the team's pitching staff. Steven Cohen has moved promptly and effectively to quell those fears. Three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander joins the starting rotation fresh off his championship winning season. Jose Quintana and David Robertson were also brought in as extra cover.

The Mets will almost certainly have the highest payroll in 2023, and it won't even be close. While some MLB fans are impressed with the club's acquisitions, others are accusing the organization of outright buying a championship:

NY Sports Guy @_NYSportsGuy @JeffPassan @martinonyc When are people gonna start getting mad at the Mets for trying to buy a championship? Or does it only apply to the Yankees and Dodgers @JeffPassan @martinonyc When are people gonna start getting mad at the Mets for trying to buy a championship? Or does it only apply to the Yankees and Dodgers

SFGiantsCharlie @SFGiantsCharlie @Feinsand @9ersfans Mets going for it! Imagine having to go through Verlander, Scherzer and Senga 98-101MPH arsenal in the playoffs 1,2,3 @Feinsand @9ersfans Mets going for it! Imagine having to go through Verlander, Scherzer and Senga 98-101MPH arsenal in the playoffs 1,2,3

Kodai Senga has had an impressive career in Japan. The 29-year-old played for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Over his 11-year career he finished with a 104-51 record and a 2.42 ERA. Senga has also represented his country on the world stage. He was selected to the All-Tournament team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Oliver Nightengale @OlivNightMLB @Feinsand Mets fans after signing a pitcher who’s never thrown a major league inning @Feinsand Mets fans after signing a pitcher who’s never thrown a major league inning https://t.co/0pdyyabifc

With the addition of Kodai Senga, the Mets payroll will go into the 420 million range next year. To put that in perspective, the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics finished last season with payrolls of $44.8 and $48.4 million, respectively (per Spotrac).

Never before have we seen a club spend at these levels. We are entering unchartered territory with these types of numbers. Steve Cohen and the Mets have shattered the $300 million marker and crossed the $400 million mark.

Pitcher Kohdai Senga throws during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Japan at the Tokyo Dome

With these unprecedented levels of spending, there will be great pressure on the organization to win it all next season. Anything short of a World Series appearance would be considered a disappointment for Mets fans.

The Mets finished the 2022 season with an impressive 101-61 record. Unfortunately, for the Mets faithful, they lost out in the NL Wild Card to the San Diego Padres. Fans online continue to mock the franchise for spending copious amounts with little to show for it.

Next season will be a make-or-break year for manager Buck Showlater. Expectations have skyrocketed since bringing in Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Kodai Senga. The Mets now look to have a realistic shot at winning their first World Series since 1986.

