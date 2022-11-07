Mets, Edwin Diaz agree to record-setting deal to officially turn on the hot stove

The New York Mets did not waste very much time enacting their offseason plans. Just one day after the Houston Astros officially ended the 2022 MLB season with a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the first major offseason domino has fallen.

Edwin Diaz figured to be the top target for many teams in need of a bullpen arm after a wondrous campaign this season with the Mets. Unfortunately for those teams, he is now officially off the market.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. There’s an opt-out and a full no-trade clause, plus a sixth-year option. The best closer in baseball stays in New York. Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. There’s an opt-out and a full no-trade clause, plus a sixth-year option. The best closer in baseball stays in New York.

Just briefly after free agency officially began, the team has signed their closer to a record-setting deal. Diaz's five-year, $102 million deal is the highest for a reliever in MLB history.

It's also the first time a closer has received a nine-figure contract and the first time a closer gets into the $20 million AAV range.

The closer posted 32 saves, 118 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA in 62 innings this season. His 3.0 fWAR led all relievers, 0.6 wins above his next closest competition.

It was a dominant season and a bounceback campaign after he struggled in his previous season in New York. It results in a massive payday.

What's next for the New York Mets?

If there's one thing that is true of the Mets these days, it's that they're not shy about spending money. They gave Diaz a massive contract and they're far from finished this offseason.

As any team with money should and will, New York will undoubtedly take a look at Aaron Judge. They also have plenty of free agents of their own to sign.

That includes ace Jacob deGrom and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. All told, the team's free agents are:

Chris Bassitt

deGrom

Nimmo

Trevor May

Mychal Givens

More

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two

They have a lot to do in terms of bringing back others. They'll also play the market on a lot of free agent talent that wasn't in New York last year. There's still a lot of work to be done for the 101-win team, but they got a headstart on everyone.

With Diaz's deal agreed upon, the first major deal of the MLB offseason is official. More deals will start coming in soon as a result.

Poll : 0 votes