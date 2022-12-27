The Houston Astros won the World Series, but they had to go through the New York Yankees to even get there. These two have become bitter rivals over the years as the Astros have routinely turned the Bronx Bombers away in the postseason while winning two World Series.

After their dramatic series victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, Yankees fans chanted that they wanted to face Houston.

They got their wish and were served a four-game sweep (the final loss coming at Yankee Stadium, no less) by the eventual champs. It was one of the more ironic moments of the postseason.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 One of my favorite moments from this year One of my favorite moments from this year 😂 https://t.co/XFb1ETszDs

Astros and MLB fans alike are revisiting this and collectively laughing at Yankees fans for being so foolish. The Astros were arguably the best team in baseball this year and were clearly more talented than the Yankees. However, fans' hubris and the adrenaline of the victory got the best of them.

As a result, they were then trolled and are being trolled once again:

Jeremy Kaufman @JeremyIKaufman



They got Houston



And they got swept!!! @michaelschwab13 They want HoustonThey got HoustonAnd they got swept!!! @michaelschwab13 They want HoustonThey got HoustonAnd they got swept!!!

KellybeeHTX @KellybeeHTX @michaelschwab13 Happiness Is...watching Yankee Fans having to eat their words... @michaelschwab13 Happiness Is...watching Yankee Fans having to eat their words...

Remy3495 @remy3495



Cemented forever.



🤘🤘🤘🤘 @michaelschwab13 Will NEVER get old….and it’s been recorded….so it can NEVER be erased either in today’s day and age.Cemented forever.🤘🤘🤘🤘 @michaelschwab13 Will NEVER get old….and it’s been recorded….so it can NEVER be erased either in today’s day and age.Cemented forever. 🤘🤘🤘🤘

The Yankees struggled offensively in every single game of the series. They nearly avoided the sweep before a late surge in Game 4 put the Astros on top for good. Houston went on to win the World Series in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies, another team whose fanbase got too excited about playing the Astros.

Have the New York Yankees done enough to surpass the Houston Astros?

The American League has largely been the Houston Astros vs. everyone else. However, the Yankees seem to be a routine opponent and a routine victory for Houston.

Before worrying about whatever National League team makes the World Series, the Yankees' first priority is to get better than the Astros. This year, they might have at least evened the odds.

In retaining Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge (two monumental re-signings), they retained largely the same team as last year - one that wasn't better than Houston.

Re-signing these two helps in the fight against the Houston Astros

With the addition of Carlos Rodon and the subtraction of Justin Verlander, these two teams are certainly on more even footing now. The offseason isn't over yet, though.

Poll : 0 votes