After a 22-year managerial career, the legendary Dusty Baker has finally captured his first World Series title as a skipper. The 73-year-old became the oldest World Series-winning manager since Jack McKeon did it with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

The Houston Astros head coach hasn't won a managerial accolade since the year 2000 when he became the NL Manager of the Year award while still with the San Francisco Giants. This season, he cemented his name in the history books by becoming the first African-American MLB manager and twelfth overall to win at least 2,000 games in charge.

After capping off a dominant year with his first world championship as a manager and rumors that he would retire after the season, Dusty Baker shed some light on his future plans.

The universally-beloved skipper just exclaimed, "Party!" in the postgame interview, hinting perhaps that he just wants to soak in the moment first before deciding on anything about his future.

The Astros closed out the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series for their second title in six seasons and their first since their controversial 2017 title win.

Dusty Baker's managerial career

Baker has finally won it all as a coach.

After five different National League sides, Dusty Baker has finally won a World Series title—this team for an American League (that used to be a National League) team.

Baker started off his career with the San Francisco Giants back in 1993. After spending 10 seasons with the team, he then coached the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and the Washington Nationals.

The long-time skipper's time in the game looked like it was up as he wasn't renewed by the Nationals after the 2017 season. However, in the midst of the sign-stealing scandal that embroiled the Houston Astros organization and the dismissal of their former manager A.J. Hinch in 2020, Baker was called upon to reform a side that was universally hated across the league.

Three years later, Baker is yet to miss a league championship series with the team and has only missed one World Series appearance in his three years in charge. He has won it all this season to cap off a more than two-decade wait.

