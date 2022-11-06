The Houston Astros have had a miraculous postseason run this year. They are your 2022 MLB World Series Champions. They took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game Six of the World Series on Saturday night.
Yordan Alvarez was a hero for the Astros once again as he crushed a 450-foot three-run home run to put his team ahead 3-1. It was an absolute no-doubter as it cleared the batter's eye. The Astros were able to tack on one more to make it a 4-1 ballgame and win the series 4-2.
Houston Astros fans can't believe their team just won the World Series. They're over the moon right now.
Fans are happy to shut all the haters up. After their 2017 cheating scandal, they've received no love from fans around the league. Nobody can criticize them for this World Series win.
"To all the haters, the exit is that way. Astros World Series Champs!!!!" one Astros fan cheered.
"Huge congrats to baseball legend Dusty Baker, who was until tonight, the winniest manager in MLB history without a World Series ring as manager. Well, no longer. Dusty Baker is a world champion of baseball." explained another.
This is a special moment for the Houston Astros organization and its fans. It is never an easy task to win the World Series. It's such a long and grueling season that it has to feel great to stand on top when it is all said and done.
The moment is even more special for manager Dusty Baker. Coming into the year, he was the winningest manager in baseball without a World Series ring. It finally ended on Saturday night. He's one of the most well-respected people in the game, and it's great to see him finally get a ring.
The Houston Astros have been one of MLB's most consistent baseball teams in recent years
The Houston Astros have made the postseason every year since 2017. With the cheating scandal put aside, that's more than impressive. They've had the AL West in a chokehold.
Baseball fans should give a little more respect to the Astros after this World Series win. They fought hard, and they absolutely dominated the league this year. From top to bottom, they were MLB's best.
They left no doubt about who the best team in the league was this year with how well they performed this postseason.