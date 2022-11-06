The Houston Astros have had a miraculous postseason run this year. They are your 2022 MLB World Series Champions. They took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game Six of the World Series on Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez was a hero for the Astros once again as he crushed a 450-foot three-run home run to put his team ahead 3-1. It was an absolute no-doubter as it cleared the batter's eye. The Astros were able to tack on one more to make it a 4-1 ballgame and win the series 4-2.

Houston Astros @astros The Houston Astros are 2022 World Champions! The Houston Astros are 2022 World Champions! 🏆 https://t.co/E0K9WNmKCH

Houston Astros fans can't believe their team just won the World Series. They're over the moon right now.

Fans are happy to shut all the haters up. After their 2017 cheating scandal, they've received no love from fans around the league. Nobody can criticize them for this World Series win.

"To all the haters, the exit is that way. Astros World Series Champs!!!!" one Astros fan cheered.

Luis D.A. @LuTB84

To all the haters, the exit is that way. Astros World Series Champs!!!! @astros

"Huge congrats to baseball legend Dusty Baker, who was until tonight, the winniest manager in MLB history without a World Series ring as manager. Well, no longer. Dusty Baker is a world champion of baseball." explained another.

Not Gaetti @notgaetti Huge congrats to baseball legend Dusty Baker, who was, until tonight, the winningest manager in MLB history without a World Series ring as manager.



Not Gaetti @notgaetti

Huge congrats to baseball legend Dusty Baker, who was, until tonight, the winningest manager in MLB history without a World Series ring as manager.

Well, no longer. Dusty Baker is a world champion of baseball.

Matt Reichl @matt12r @astros Congratulations from a Phillies fan. It sucks that we lost but I’m glad we made it this far and gave you guys everything we had. @astros Congratulations from a Phillies fan. It sucks that we lost but I’m glad we made it this far and gave you guys everything we had.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

Nobody seems to want to give them credit, but over the last few years, the Astros lost Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa (among other notable names) and they're still the best team in the American League. You don't have to like them, but you do have to respect them. Best team in baseball*

Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB The Houston Astros allowed just 2.77 runs/game in their World Series run, the best by a champion since the 2013 Red Sox. The Houston Astros allowed just 2.77 runs/game in their World Series run, the best by a champion since the 2013 Red Sox.

This is a special moment for the Houston Astros organization and its fans. It is never an easy task to win the World Series. It's such a long and grueling season that it has to feel great to stand on top when it is all said and done.

The moment is even more special for manager Dusty Baker. Coming into the year, he was the winningest manager in baseball without a World Series ring. It finally ended on Saturday night. He's one of the most well-respected people in the game, and it's great to see him finally get a ring.

The Houston Astros have been one of MLB's most consistent baseball teams in recent years

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 6

The Houston Astros have made the postseason every year since 2017. With the cheating scandal put aside, that's more than impressive. They've had the AL West in a chokehold.

Baseball fans should give a little more respect to the Astros after this World Series win. They fought hard, and they absolutely dominated the league this year. From top to bottom, they were MLB's best.

They left no doubt about who the best team in the league was this year with how well they performed this postseason.

