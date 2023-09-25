No One Will Save You review: Is the sci-fi horror worth watching? Explained

No One Will Save You is a promising sci-fi horror of 2023 that is directed by Brian Duffield and stars Kaitlyn Dever of Booksmart fame. The film was released theatrically on September 19 and had its OTT release on Hulu (in the US) and Disney+ (internationally) on September 22.

The movie follows an anxiety-ridden woman who has been exiled because of a past event and now lives alone at her home. One day, she finds herself surrounded by aliens. With nobody to help her, she must face the extraterrestrial being while she also deals with the ghost of her past.

With this stellar cast and a promising plot, many have been curious about the movie and have been wondering if it is worth watching.

Disclaimer: This article contains major no one will save you spoilers.

No One Will Save You review: Is it worth your money?

Expand Tweet

Alien invasion movies subverting the genre seem to be the new trend now. From A Quiet Place to Nope, this subgenre has really caught traction for being experimental and out-of-the-box ordinary lately. Part of the reason behind the hype of No One Will Save You comes from that.

Throughout No One Will Save You, Dever’s character, Brynn Adams, and the aliens play a cat-and-mouse game. At some point, it feels like the audience is also being played the same way as the audience keeps trying to decipher why Adams is isolated, what past trauma haunts her, and why she is almost in exile.

These questions are sprinkled throughout the movie while Brynn Adams tries to save herself from the extraterrestrial entities.

There is hardly any dialogue in the story, apart from two lines. After A Quiet Place, this movie could have been seen as gimmicky, but somehow, the movie manages to make it work. Dever’s impeccable performance, followed by the visual storytelling, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

No One Will Save You could have been unique on these parameters alone and had great potential to be a great thriller. However, in the end, Adams’ trauma is revealed, and we see that the reason she is exiled is because she accidentally hit her best friend Maude with a stone, which ultimately killed her.

So, the movie's climax, which had massive potential to stand out in the crowd, just becomes yet another sci-fi movie that is an allegory of grief. Adams is an alien in her own world, and she is running from extraterrestrial beings, which can be seen as her running from herself.

It would almost feel like these days the horror genre gets off on fetishizing women going through trauma in movies and makes it their primary focus area.

The way Adams uses her smarts to outrun the aliens might remind us of Home Alone, but in a parallel universe. The CGI is absolutely wonderful, and the cinematographer, Aaron Morton, does a fantastic job building up the eerie night visuals that truly make one feel like no one is coming to save them.

Devers is the saving grace of No One Will Save You and makes the movie worth watching just to witness her fantastic performance.

No One Will Save You does a great job of keeping the audience hooked. Although the film will be available to watch on Disney+ (internationally) and Hulu (in the US), it is advisable to watch it in theaters to get an immersive experience.