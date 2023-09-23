5 exciting films and TV shows coming to Disney+ in September

In the ever-growing field of entertainment, Disney+ is still a veritable gold mine of amazing films and touching stories. From fantastical tales to heroic escapades, there is plenty for everybody to relish. September 2023 will only add to the dose of entertainment for Disney+ subscribers, with new releases from Marvel, National Geographic, and more.

Ranging from reliving great classics to setting off on brand-new expeditions, here are five intriguing movies and TV shows that are coming to Disney+ in September 2023 that subscribers won't want to miss.

5 unmissable films and TV shows coming to Disney+ this September

1) The Little Mermaid: September 6, 2023

The awaited live-action remake of the well-known Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, comes first on this list. The film plunges into an underwater realm of magic as Ariel, the adventurous and inquisitive young mermaid, begins an alluring quest to learn about life above the ocean's surface.

This movie promises to be an enjoyable watch for both die-hard fans of the original and newbies, thanks to the gorgeous cinematography and evocative music. It includes a super-talented cast including Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy and Awkwafina, among others.

The Little Mermaid was released in the US on May 26, 2023, and was a tremendous success, grossing around $569 million worldwide making it the ninth highest-grossing film of the year.

2) I am Groot (Season 2): September 6, 2023

The second season of I am Groot is here, bringing back the beloved talking tree to viewers' screens.

The series is a collection of animated shorts created by Kirsten Lepore and will have Vin Diesel reprising his role as the voice of Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

These shorts feature Groot and his companions as they travel the cosmos on a variety of touching and humorous adventures. This animated series is likely to put a smile on the faces of viewers of all ages since it is full of action, amusement, and Groot's adorable demeanor.

3) 9/11: One Day in America (Season 1): September 6, 2023

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, tragedy, Disney+ is bringing to screens the stirring documentary series, 9/11: One Day in America. Directed by Daniel Bogado, this National Geographic docuseries presents a dramatic and heartbreaking look at the day that altered the course of history.

Through compelling personal testimonies and seldom-viewed material, 9/11: One Day in America, provides a fresh perspective on the tragic incident. As viewers recall and pay tribute to the heroes and casualties of that woeful day, they can get ready for a profoundly moving viewing experience.

4) Raven's Home (Season 6): September 13, 2023

The news that Raven's Home, a spin-off of the popular Disney Channel series That's So Raven, will return for a sixth season excited fans of the original program. Viewers will once again get to watch Raven and her friends' funny experiences as they traverse the highs and lows of family, friendship, and magical talents.

This series continues to capture viewers of all ages because of its realistic characters, clever comedy, and touching scenes. The sixth season of Raven's Home initially premiered in the US on April 9, 2023, but Disney+ added it to its catalogue in September.

The series stars Raven-Symoné, and Issac Ryan Brown, alongside Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Rondell Sheridan.

5) Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: September 13, 2023

Fans can now get a unique behind-the-scenes peek at the creation of their favorite Marvel projects with the release of Marvel Studios' Assembled.

In Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans are granted exclusive access to behind-the-scenes footage of this engaging superhero blockbuster which bagged the title of the third-highest-grossing film of 2023.

Through the series, Marvel fans will get to discover all the enchantment that went into bringing the intergalactic experience to life.

For Disney+ users, September 2023 is a fantastic month as a number of compelling movies and TV shows arrive on the streaming service. Disney+ guarantees to keep viewers delighted and interested throughout the month with a roster like this. This September on Disney+, viewers will undoubtedly have a remarkable and exciting viewing adventure.