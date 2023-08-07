I AM GROOT season 2 announces release date with an official trailer

For Marvel fanatics, the wait is finally over as the MCU's sweetest yet adorable hero is returning with I AM GROOT season 2 on September 6, 2023. Like the previous season, the sequel will stream exclusively on Disney+ worldwide. The series of animated shorts will yet again run for a total of five episodes, totaling approximately 15 minutes which will be dropped all at once on the given release date.

As revealed in the trailer, Baby Groot encounters The Watcher, the character from the Marvel comics who made his debut in the MCU in What If…?. Although this has raised a tide of speculations among the fandom, as Kristen Lepore, the creator of I AM GROOT, revealed, the animated shorts is non-canonical.

However, with The Watcher’s first look, it can be presumed that Jeffrey Wright will return to narrate the new treacherous yet mischievous escapades of Baby Groot as he embarks into forever beyond.

I AM GROOT season 2 will release this September 6, 2023, on Disney+

The release time for I AM GROOT season 2 is yet to be revealed, as there’s still a month to dive into the goodness of Baby Groot’s mini adventures. The official trailer showcases Baby Groot preparing to step beyond his comfort zone once again, embarking on journeys to various locations that frequently proved to be dangerous.

The amazing glimpse of The Watcher keeping an eye on Baby Groot's shenanigans gives hope to fans that Jeffrey Wright, the renowned Hollywood actor, and voiceover artist, will once again reprise his role in the MCU before the sequel of What If…? gets green-lit.

It is yet to be ascertained if The Watcher will serve as the sole narrator throughout season 2, but the concept of integrating this narrative approach into the new installment holds significant intrigue. There is also the anticipation that the new season will introduce an expanded roster of characters, further adding depth to the story.

Similar to the previous season, which featured Bradley Cooper as Raccoon Rocket, James Gunn as the talking wristwatch, and Trevor Devall as the shapeshifting alien Iwua, fans can look forward to their reprisal in I AM GROOT season 2 as well. Finally but most importantly, Vin Diesel is set to make his return as the voice behind Baby Groot, a role that holds significant anticipation among fans.

The hype for I AM GROOT season 2 is reaching a fever pitch, with the official trailer unleashing a wave of excitement among Marvel devotees. As expectations soar, the promise of new adventures and unexpected twists has enthusiasts eagerly counting down the days.

Stay tuned for more Marvel updates as 2023 progresses