5 Bradley Cooper hits as Rocket returns in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

The name Bradley Cooper clearly needs no introduction. The actor has established a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to his ravishingly good looks, flawless acting abilities, and a résumé that includes some of the biggest blockbusters and award-winning films. Thanks to his role as Rocket the Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Bradley Cooper's popularity has grown even more.

Director James Gunn confirmed that the upcoming instalment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 would be the last. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, he mentioned that the premise of the film would be based on Rocket's backstory and that he is a very important character who has an extremely moving story. Fans are anxiously anticipating the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, so they can see Bradley Cooper as the anthropomorphic Raccoon once again in action.

As we await the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, it is worth reminiscing over some of Bradley Cooper's past hit movies with which the actor won the hearts of many.

5 Bradley Cooper hits that will make you anticipate his return as Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 even more

1) The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover is one of those films that is so popular that it has turned out to become a cult film. This comedy, from director Todd Phillips, became an instant hit thanks to its clever humor and hilarious plot. Bradley Cooper played the role of Phil Wenneck, one of the main characters in the movie.

Phil, a teacher, goes to Las Vegas for his friend's bachelor party. However, when they awaken the following morning, hungover, with no recollection of the previous night's events, and worse, learn that the groom is missing, things take an unexpected turn.

Both the audience and critics appreciated Bradley Cooper's portrayal of the sardonic, suave, and smart-mouthed Phil, and it's easy to understand why. His ability to bring humor to even the most serious of situations is what makes him stand out as an actor.

2) American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Chris Kyle in American Sniper, a biographical war drama film directed by Clint Eastwood. The movie is about the story of Chris Kyle, a Navy SEAL sniper who served four tours of duty in the Iraq War. It is based on Kyle's autobiography of the same name and depicts his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kyle was flawlessly portrayed by Bradley Cooper and he delivered a terrific performance. His transformation into his role was astonishing, and he was able to sensitively and intensely convey the complex character of Kyle. For the role, Cooper completed a tough physical and mental training regimen and even put on weight to match Kyle's physicality.

His performance earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the 87th Academy Awards for his powerful performance.

3) Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Bradley Cooper played the role of Pat Solitano in Silver Linings Playbook, a romantic comedy-drama film that received critical acclaim and won several awards and nominations.

The movie is about Pat, a man with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents after being released from a psychiatric hospital. He meets a young widow, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who has her own set of issues, and together they navigate their way through life, love, and mental illness.

Bradley Cooper delivered a sincere and subtle performance, managing to elicit sympathy and understanding from the audience for a guy who could have easily been presented as a parody. His chemistry with Lawrence was palpable, and the two actors brilliantly complemented one another.

4) A Star is Born (2018)

Bradley Cooper made his directorial debut with A Star is Born, a musical romantic drama released in 2018. He also starred in the film, playing the role of Jackson Maine, a famous country musician who discovers and falls in love with a struggling artist, played by Lady Gaga.

Cooper and Gaga both give outstanding performances in the film, which examines issues of addiction, stardom, and love. Cooper gave a genuine, open performance as Jackson Maine, expertly capturing the character's pain and vulnerability. By creating, directing, and participating in some of the songs in the film, he also displayed his musical abilities.

5) American Hustle (2013)

American Hustle is a 2013 crime comedy-drama film directed by David O. Russell. Bradley Cooper stars as FBI agent Richie DiMaso, who enlists the help of con artists Irving Rosenfeld (played by Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (played by Amy Adams) to take down corrupt politicians.

Set in the 1970s, the movie features an all-star cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, and Louis C.K.

American Hustle won praise from critics for its acting, screenplay, and directing. Cooper received appreciation for both his humorous and emotional depiction of Richie DiMaso as well as for his on-screen chemistry with the other performers.

The movie was nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Cooper for Best Supporting Actor. American Hustle is still a fan favorite and an essential watch for anyone who likes a decent crime adventure with a touch of humor.

Bradley Cooper is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, thanks to his wide variety of jobs and superb acting abilities. His performance as Rocket in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will no doubt exceed fans' expectations. The actor stands out for his ability to give his characters depth, humor, and empathy, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us this time.

