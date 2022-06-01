Who is Leonard Bernstein? Bradley Cooper's unrecognizable look as conductor in upcoming biopic 'Maestro' goes viral

Bradley Cooper will play legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic Maestro, which also stars Carey Mulligan. Cooper will play Bernstein, while Mulligan will play his late wife, stage and television actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Cooper's appearance as the aged Bernstein drew attention in the first few photos released by Netflix, as he appeared uncannily similar to the composer.

Maestro's first-look images show Cooper in two looks, one from when he was younger and one later in his career.

Bradley not only stars in but also directs the picture, which is his second directorial effort after the Academy Award-nominated film A Star Is Born, in which he co-starred with Lady Gaga.

Maestro, according to Netflix, will follow the life of Leonard Bernstein, who rose to prominence after being appointed to lead the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25. His career took off after he wrote and arranged the music for Steven Spielberg's iconic film West Side Story.

The film also follows Leonard and Felicia's love story from their first meeting in 1946 to their 25-year marriage and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Legacy of Leonard Bernstein

On August 25, 1918, Leonard Bernstein was born in New York City. He was the first American conductor to receive international acclaim and is regarded as one of the most influential figures in global music history.

Bernstein's big break came in 1943 when he was called in as a last-minute replacement for the ailing Bruno Walters to conduct the New York Philharmonic for a radio broadcast.

He was so successful that 16 years later, at the age of 40, he became the orchestra's youngest director. Bernstein became the New York Philharmonic's first American-born conductor in 1958.

He led the New York Philharmonic on several international tours. He featured the orchestra in a series of TV specials called Young People's Concerts, which began in 1958 and introduced children to classical music.

Bernstein is best known for West Side Story, but his other famous works include On the Town, Wonderful Town, and Candide. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his score on 1954's On the Waterfront, and he has also released hundreds of albums.

Among his many honors was a Special Tony Award in 1969 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1985. He was also a philanthropist and social activist, working for causes such as nuclear disarmament and civil rights.

In 1951, he married Felicia Montealegre, and the couple had three children.

Bernstein worked for years to establish the Academy for the Love of Learning, a facility that could teach all aspects of music. The Academy was founded in Santa Fe, New Mexico, eight years after his death in 1990.

Netizens blown away by Bradley Cooper's first look as Leonard Bernstein for upcoming biopic Maestro

In the upcoming biopic Maestro, citizens were astounded to see Bradley Cooper's stellar appearance as Leonard Bernstein.

♠️ I AM ♠️ @BennChrisJamal I can’t wait to watch Bradley Cooper’s movie Maestro, a movie about the composer Leonard Bernstein I can’t wait to watch Bradley Cooper’s movie Maestro, a movie about the composer Leonard Bernstein

Alex Dobrenko @Dobrenkz Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE As Papa Bernstein Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE As Papa Bernstein https://t.co/bU5f2fG4Ze

Jazz Tangcay @jazzt Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Prosthetics by Kazu Hiro, coming for that third makeup Oscar Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Prosthetics by Kazu Hiro, coming for that third makeup Oscar https://t.co/AN70e7HqZg

Erica Rhodes @ericarhodes I’m sure Leonard Bernstein always thought he looked just like Bradley Cooper. I’m sure Leonard Bernstein always thought he looked just like Bradley Cooper.

According to one user, Bradley Cooper is desperate for an Oscar.

Jackson McHenry @McHenryJD Cutting into Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein to reveal he actually is cake Cutting into Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein to reveal he actually is cake

João Herberth @JooHerberth2 @netflix Leonard Bernstein was one of the most brilliant musicians/maestros of all time. He trully deserves a great film. I really expected that Bradley Cooper does something better than A star is born. @netflix Leonard Bernstein was one of the most brilliant musicians/maestros of all time. He trully deserves a great film. I really expected that Bradley Cooper does something better than A star is born.

Although a release date for Maestro is yet to be revealed, the first look photographs have already left fans quite impressed with the film, and they are eager to see if Cooper will deliver yet another Oscar-worthy performance.

