How will Thor: Love and Thunder introduce Death? Possible Uatu the Watcher, Living Tribunal and Cosmic Entities' easter eggs explored

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder premiered yesterday, and it was quite a ride. Thor went up against Gorr the God Butcher, and we were introduced to a few new and returning characters like Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Russelle Crowe's Zeus. Moreover, the trailer also hinted at some cosmic entities.

One particular scene from the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder saw Mighty Thor walk into a room with a few huge statues, that were actually the heads of the cosmic entities who are a significant part of the Marvel universe. Introducing them in this movie will definitely have a huge impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Let's explore the identities of these cosmic entities teased in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Death, Eon, Infinity, Uatu the Watcher and The Living Tribunal. A gift of epic proportions in the new #LoveAndThunder trailer. Some statues behind #MightyThor confirm the existence of major cosmic entities in the MCU 616. From left to right.Death, Eon, Infinity, Uatu the Watcher and The Living Tribunal. A gift of epic proportions in the new #LoveAndThunder trailer. Some statues behind #MightyThor confirm the existence of major cosmic entities in the MCU 616. From left to right.Death, Eon, Infinity, Uatu the Watcher and The Living Tribunal. https://t.co/XcxYhTqXpP

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer teases the appearance of Death, the Watcher and more

1) The Watcher

The Watcher (Image via Marvel Comics)

Fans who have watched What If...? know exactly who the Watcher is. Going by the name of Uatu, The Watcher is someone who sees everything that is happening not only in the universe, but also the multiverse. He can't and will not interfere. In the MCU, The Watcher was voiced by Jeffrey Wright.

With the character being teased in Thor: Love and Thunder, it looks like they might be setting up his first live-action appearance.

2) Death

Death (Image via Marvel Comics)

Death, created by God, was born along with the universe itself. While she has no physical form of her own, she can still take up a shape to communicate with other entities and beings. In the comics, Death has many affiliations with Thanos and Deadpool as both characters are immensely in love with her.

With Thanos being out of the game, we can't really see how a story surrounding Death and him can be set up. However, Deadpool is still yet to join the MCU, so maybe something can happen there.

3) Eon

Eon (Image via Marvel Comics)

Eon, yet another cosmic entity, is associated with time. He has its own dimension called the Eonverse. He is the offspring of Eternity in the comics and has had many run-ins with Thanos in the comics. In the comics, he also helps the Kree in their fight against Thanos.

His inclusion in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder does seem a bit confusing considering that Thanos is dead. It would be interesting to see how he fits into the story if he indeed makes an appearance.

4) Infinity

Infinity (Image via Marvel Comics)

Infinity is the sister of Eternity, who is the parent of Eon. As it happens, Infinity is the counterpart of Oblivion and has the ability to manipulate space, time, matter, energy, reality and magic . Basically, she is a living and breathing Infinity Gauntlet with all the Infinity Stones.

5) The Living Tribunal

The Living Tribunal is the judge of all realities. He travels around the multiverse doing whatever he wants to do, and judging realities and planets based on the potential threats they pose.

The Living Tribunal already made his first live-action appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even showed up first as an easter-egg in Loki. With his inclusion in Thor: Love and Thunder, here's hoping that Marvel is setting up a battle between all the cosmic entities.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres on July 8, 2022.

