Deadpool in Marvel's Midnight Suns: Official release date, abilities, and more

Everyone's favorite anti-hero and self-appointed vigilante, Deadpool, is making his way to the roster of characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns. He is the very first entity revealed by Firaxis Games and 2K for the upcoming The Good, The Bad and The Undead DLC, releasing on January 26, 2023.

Deadpool, aka the fan-favorite "Merc with a Mouth," is easily one of the most popular and beloved characters in Marvel Comics, and his apparent omission from the base-game roster was surprising for fans. His will be followed by characters like Venom, Morbius, and Storm (from the X-Men), all of whom will be released as part of The Good, The Bad and The Undead DLC.

Deadpool joins the cast of heroes in Marvel's Midnight Suns on January 26, 2022

According to Firaxis Games, once players have access to The Good, The Bad and The Undead DLC, they can add Deadpool to their roster of playable characters after completing the Act One main story, Spidermaaaans, following Spider-Man's unmasking of himself in The Abbey. The upcoming entity will be available for players on all platforms.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns did you hear the news? did ya?!! well listen up, POOL-heads, yours truly is joining the #MidnightSuns on January 26 did you hear the news? did ya?!! well listen up, POOL-heads, yours truly is joining the #MidnightSuns on January 26 😘 https://t.co/o9orcXMTVb

2K and Firaxis Games also confirmed that Deadpool is part of the expansion and will not be available as a standalone purchase. Thus, the only way for players to get the chimichanga-loving masked menace as a playable character in the game is via either the standalone DLC expansion or the Season Pass. Developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K recently released a trailer announcing Deadpool's arrival in Marvel's Midnight Suns as part of the upcoming DLC expansion.

Judging from the trailer, the writers of Marvel's Midnight Suns seem to have taken a lot of inspiration from the original X-Men comics as well as the recent live-action movies, making Deadpool the cynical and wise-cracking "merc" that fans have come to know and love through the years.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns Deadpool here! Are you waiting for little ol' moi? Well here's a little teaser of what to expect. Don't worry, you'll be able to play with me soon Deadpool here! Are you waiting for little ol' moi? Well here's a little teaser of what to expect. Don't worry, you'll be able to play with me soon 😉 https://t.co/I3MlyIVcaA

Deadpool's specialty is dealing damage. As such, he is one of the best offensive characters that players will be able to use in Marvel's Midnight Suns. Equipped with his iconic dual katana, semiautomatic pistols, and a bunch of frag grenades, he is essentially a walking tank that's best used for upfront assault. In keeping with his comic book counterpart, Deadpool will have accelerated healing in the game, which will provide him with decent defensive attributes.

According to the official blog post by Firaxis Games detailing the character and his combat abilities, most of his attacks and skills will deal damage to individual enemies. Also, as he KOs foes, each successful kill will fill his En Fuego meter to buff any of his ability cards that include the "En Fuego" keyword.

Depending on the cards, as well as the stacks of En Fuego items the character has, many of his attributes will receive significant buffs, including increased damage, reduced Heroism cost, status effect duration, etc. Going by his abilities and combat efficiency, Deadpool will surely be a great addition to the roster of playable characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

