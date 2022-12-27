All available heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Firaxis games’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns redefines the superhero games genre in more ways than one. It also provides a unique card-based gameplay experience. While the narrative and characterization were some things that not many players liked about the game, they felt that the gameplay more than made up for it.

Marvel's Midnight Suns @midnightsuns #DeadpoolSuns Deadpool here! The Midnight Suns and I wanna wish you a Happy Holidays and hope your stocking gets stuffed, hehe. To prepare for little ol' me joining the team, meet me under the mistletoe. See ya soon Deadpool here! The Midnight Suns and I wanna wish you a Happy Holidays and hope your stocking gets stuffed, hehe. To prepare for little ol' me joining the team, meet me under the mistletoe. See ya soon 😘 #DeadpoolSuns https://t.co/AtvF808sTv

In the title, players will be tasked to fight Lilith, the Mother of all Demons, along with a selection of some of the most iconic villains in the Marvel universe. They will be able to take on all the challenges with the protagonist, called The Hunter, along with some of the most popular Marvel heroes.

The premise and gameplay itself have gotten several players excited about the title and all the heroes they will be able to play with and build in the game.

Below is a list of all the heroes players will be able to recruit and fight with in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Recruitable heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Here is a list of the characters that are confirmed to be added in Marvel’s Midnight Suns thus far:

Blade

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Ghost Rider

Iron Man

Magik

Nico Minoru

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Wolverine

Hulk

Deadpool (DLC)

Morbius (DLC)

Storm (DLC)

Venom (DLC)

The four DLC characters are yet to make their way to Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The publishers have previously revealed that the first DLC will be making its way in early 2023. This will introduce Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm to the roster of heroes.

Deadpool is one of the most-anticipated additions. His inclusion in the game was foreshadowed after he took over the Midnight Suns Twitter account a couple of days ago.

Venom, who was already one of the bosses in the game, will be added as a character that players will be able to recruit with the upcoming DLC launch. Making him one of the more curious entries when the new expansion goes live in 2023.

On the other hand, Storm is the second X-Men character to be revealed for the roster after Wolverine. Fans expect more characters from that universe to make their way to the list in the subsequent DLCs.

Additionally, 2K has confirmed in a previous statement that Morbius was already in the works for quite some time now.

The first DLC Season Pass of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is expected to cost somewhere around $40 or might be 10$ per character unlock.

