Fact Check: Does Marvel’s Midnight Suns have multiplayer co-op or PvP?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has had a fairly positive response from the community ever since its official release a couple of weeks ago. While some members of the community have been critical of the narrative and writing, others praised the gameplay and how the in-game combat paid homage to the heroes' personalities themselves.

This is perhaps one of the reasons why many players have been keen to try the game out. One doubt that looms over a player's head, however, is if Marvel’s Midnight Suns has an online or offline multiplayer feature. Unfortunately, the title does not have any PvP or co-op feature that will allow one to play with or against another player.

Thus, those looking to try out the superhero game with friends or other online players will be disappointed as it only offers a single-player experience.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is entirely single-player

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is entirely single-player in nature and it’s likely that it will remain so even when any future DLC content planned for the title goes live. Hence, players will not be able to invite any of their friends to play the game in either a co-op or PvP session.

However, this does not come as much of a surprise to those familiar with the developers, Firaxis, and their previous titles. They are known to make tactical and strategy-based games that mainly focus on a single-player experience.

Moreover, judging from how Midnight Suns plays out, the game structure is unlikely to house a proper multiplayer experience, even if the developers look to incorporate one in future updates.

Hence, players should not look forward to a co-op or PvP mode in the coming months, as such a feature appears highly unlikely.

Overall, however, Marvel’s Midnight Suns does redefine the superhero video game genre by introducing a card-based system for each of the playable in-game heroes.

With each of these characters boasting their own unique stats and range of attacks, it makes sense to be smart about the party of heroes that players choose when looking to finish some of the more difficult missions in the game.

Party balance is of key importance, along with how one is able to build some of the biggest names in the Marvel Universe as they progress through the game's narrative.

