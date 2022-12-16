All Tarot Card locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As you progress through the storyline of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there are plenty of collectibles that you can get your hands on. However, one of the most interesting collectibles out of the lot is the Tarot Cards.

When exploring the Abbey, you may come across some of these cards and collecting all of them is important, especially if you're going for a completionist run. Unfortunately, the game doesn't exactly tell you where to find all of them.

This is what makes obtaining all of the Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns one of the most difficult tasks to complete. Fortunately, today’s guide will go over all the individual locations of the Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Obtaining all Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Given below is a list of all the Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and where you can obtain them:

1) Strength Card (Thor)

Located near Chappel in Abbey

2) Moon Card (Moon Knight)

Can be found near Doctor Strange’s Research area in the Abbey's Forge

3) Star Card (Nova)

You will be able to find it near Tony Stark’s working area inside the Forge in Marvel’s Midnight Sun

4) Temperance Card (Dagger)

Can be located on the southwest side of the Abbey Grounds

5) The Sun Card (Johnny Storm)

Found floating on a pond behind the trees near a Blood Gate

6) The High Priestess Card (Jean Grey)

Obtained from the Stone Pillar near the Standing Stones

7) The Hermit Card (Namor)

Obtained from the Whispering Woods, located on a tree stump

8) Wheel of Fortune (Domino)

Located in the path that leads down to the right of Agatha’s Altar

9) Justice Card (She-Hulk)

Found behind Agatha’s Altar located on the opposite side of the broken glass

10) Death Card (Black Vortex)

Found on a pile of stone on the southern side of Agatha’s Altar

11) The Hierophant Card (Professor X)

Located in the Backyard behind Shaw’s Church

12) The Empress Card (Storm)

Obtained from the Old Salem Cemetery

13) The Hanged Man Card (Bucky)

Can be found on the Circular Outcrop

14) The World Card (Uatu, The Watcher)

This card is located on the right side of Agatha’s Statue in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

15) The Emperor Card (T’Challa)

Located to the side of Agatha’s Cottage right next to a Hunter’s Statue

16) The Lovers Card (Elektra and Daredevil)

This tarot card is found on the eastern side of the Garden of Envy. You will need to destroy the wall with the Word of Power ‘Open’

17) The Chariot Card (The Silver Shrine)

Located to the northern side of the greenhouse near Lilith’s Garden

18) The Fool Card (Deadpool)

Found on a pile of stones located on the southern side of Gideon’s Cross

19) The Magician Card (Doctor Doom)

Can be obtained from behind the cracked wall in Dreamer’s Descent

20) The Devil Card (Daimon Hellstrom)

This card can be seen floating over a table located in Mist Moors’ southern paths

21) The Tower Card (35-story Baxter Building)

Located in the Unknown Grave region of the game

22) Judgment Card (Galactus)

Found near a wall next to a well in the southeastern side of the Mist Moors

In total, there are 22 Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and collecting all of them will reward you with the Salem Savior ability and Salem suit.

