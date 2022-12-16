All Blood Gates in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and how to unlock them

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has plenty to offer when it comes to gameplay features and unlockable areas that you can explore as you make your way through the game's storyline.

While most areas and missions will only be made accessible as you play through the main story, there are certain areas in the game that require special conditions to be unlocked.

These areas will require Moon Seals and obtaining the “Word Of Power,” which is directly linked to the Blood Gates that you find all over the Abbey. Unfortunately, many players seem to be having some trouble unlocking these Blood Gates in the game.

Today’s guide will go over all the Blood Gates that you can come across in Marvel’s Midnight Suns as well as how to unlock them.

Finding and unlocking Blood Gates in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

To unlock a Blood Gate in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you must touch it for the portal to open. The portal will then take you to the Elder Gods, where you will be tasked with completing certain challenges.

Players will come across a total of four Blood Gates in the Abbey, with their locations provided below:

1) First Blood Gate

The First Blood Gate can be found after you come across Agatha Harness’ Shrine, where Agatha, in her Spectral form, will guide you to the Blood Gate that's located close to the Shrine itself.

There, you will need to pass through the portal and complete Oshtur’s Trial in order to obtain the “Open” Word of Power.

2) Second Blood Gate

The next Blood Gate can only be unlocked after you've finished Agatha’s Altar Puzzle. However, to do so, you will be required to get your hands on four Elemental Rods that have been hidden by Scarlet Witch.

You will be tasked to collect all of them to get the Moon Seal and then make your way to the Blood Gate to complete Elder God Atum’s challenge and obtain the “Reveal” Word of Power.

3) Third Blood Gate

The third gate's located in the Everflowing Glade region of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, to access this area, you will first need to defeat Venom as part of Dr. Strange’s questline.

Afterwards, you will be on the hunt for Witch Covens for Stained Soil in order to help Agatha and then make your way to the Blood Gate. You will then spot a broken bridge that you can mend using the “Reveal” power.

This Blood Gate will lead you to Elder God Hyypus’ challenge, where you can get the “Purify” Word of Power.

4) Fourth Blood Gate

For the final Blood Gate, you will need to locate the Moon Seal that's present in the Garden of Envy, which you will gain access to only after completing Agatha’s storyline to a certain point.

The Moon Seal will be found shattered and to rebuild it, you will need three of its pieces in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. After doing so, you must take them to Agatha, where she will tell you to create the final shard and then use it to access the final Gate.

The Blood Gate is located to the north of Lilith’s Garden, where you will need to complete the Elder God Set’s challenge and obtain the “Break” Word of Power.

