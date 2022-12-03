Best Doctor Strange build (deck) in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Not everyone on your Marvel’s Midnight Suns team is going to be focused on attacking. Frankly, Doctor Strange - the Sorcerer Supreme has a few cards in his ideal deck that don't attack at all. He’s possibly the most powerful support unit you can bring into battle against the forces of Lilith.

The Master of Mystic Arts, Sorcerer Supreme, and Defender of the Earth, Doctor Stephen Strange is easily one of the most enjoyable characters to use in all of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If you’re running him on your team, this article will take a look at the most powerful cards you should choose.

How to build the best support build for Doctor Strange in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

It’s important to note that support characters aren’t always going to be useful in actual combat. Their role is to aid allies and disrupt the enemy forces. They can move foes around and put them in positive positions for your allies, and much more.

Doctor Strange uses Resilience and Critical Chance as important stats as well. While the latter might seem like an odd choice, having it run when using a card that draws additional cards is going to be an amazing experience.

Doctor Strange deck build

Winds of Watoomb+

Winds of Watoomb+

Agamotto's Gaze+

Agamotto's Gaze+

Astral Meditation+

Blessing of the Vishanti+

Axe of Angarruumus+

Shield of the Seraphim+

That’s right, two of the cards in Doctor Strange’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns are going to be used twice, they’re that useful. Winds of Watoomb+ triggers Knockback, has Quick, and if it’s Enhanced with 3 Heroism, it triggers Forceful Knockback instead. It also builds 1 Heroism.

Being able to quickly push an enemy out of range, or into the reach of one of your attackers like Blade, is going to be incredibly valuable. You’re also going to want a pair of Agamotto’s Gaze+ cards as well.

This Marvel’s Midnight Suns card generates two Heroism, and has you draw the last two Attacks that were played. You also start your next turn with four Card Plays to make. Pull and play this on the first turn to make the next one potentially devastating. Ideally, you’ll draw cards that have Quick, so you can just steamroll something on the other team.

Astral Meditation+ is used when you're in a pinch. It restores two Combat Items that have been employed in this mission and grants +2 redraws. In a dangerous situation, Astral Meditation can make your Marvel’s Midnight Suns missions easier.

Then you have Blessing of the Vishanti+. It grants the Hero Cards in your hand +12 damage for the entire mission, so no matter where they go, they will come back, and they’ll hit hard. It has to be one of the best support cards in the game.

Meanwhile, Axe of Angarruumus+ does significant damage and applies two stacks of Weak. If you can pair these cards together, one target will be demolished.

Finally, round out the deck with an incredible buff to your entire team. Shield of the Seraphim+ applies 1 Resist to allies and also heals all allies. It might cost 3 Heroism to play, but it’s worth it. If you Enhance it with 6 Heroism, it adds another stack of Resist. What an amazing way to turn a critical situation into a positive one.

Doctor Strange is one of the best characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and if you use this build, you’re going to find that your team will almost always have a solution to whatever problem they face.

