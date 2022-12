Best Spider-Man build (deck) in Marvel's Midnight Suns

The spectacular Spider-Man swings his way into Marvel's Midnight Suns. Peter Parker enters as a great asset to the team, both story and gameplay wise.

While his abilities may seem otherwise underwhelming at first, Spider-Man is an excellent environmental strategist, using his webbing to take down foes with objects spread across the combat zone. Spider-Man can effectively take out large groups of foes without spending any Heroism.

This Marvel's Midnight Suns guide will cover all you need to know about Spider-Man’s decks.

Spider-Man is one of the more unique characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Spider-Man was first revealed as part of the playable roster during the reveal of Marvel's Midnight Suns on June 9, 2022. He possesses the unique passive β€˜Bring the House Down’, which adds a 15% chance for Spider-Man to refund the Heroism cost when using an environmental attack. It can be further upgraded to Bring the House Down II from the Friendship system, making this ability use 0 Heroism during the first encounter.

Spider-Man's ideal cards are listed below:

1) Chain Strike

This card can chain damage up to two targets if the preceding targets are KO’d. It deals 22 damage and generates 1 Heroism.

This common card can be further upgraded to Chain Strike+ by exchanging 2 duplicates and 30 Attack Essence at the Yard. Chain Strike+ increases the length of the chain to a maximum of 4 targets.

2) Opportunist

This is a rare skill card for Spider-Man. Using this card allows the next two environmental attacks from Spidey to have a zero Heroism cost, and adds an additional 2 moves on that turn. It generates 2 Heroism when dealt.

The card can be evolved to Oppurtunist+ against two duplicates of the same and 60 Skill Essence. The upgraded card adds 13 damage to this moveset.

3) Special Delivery

This common attack card deals a Forceful Knockback towards Spider-Man and generates one Heroism when dealt. Forceful Knockback pushes the foe in a particular direction and any object in their path will deal additional damage to them.

The card is upgradeable to Special Delivery+ by exchanging 2 duplicates and some Attack Essence at the Yard. Special Delivery+ adds an extra move on a KO.

4) Web Throw

This epic Heroic card for Spider-Man deals a Forceful Knockback in any direction. Affected enemies take 13 damage, and this card costs 3 Heroism to use.

The card can be upgraded to Web Throw+ by exchanging 2 duplicates of the same base card and Heroic Essence from the yard. The evolved card deals 26 damage.

5) Infernal Spider

This Legendary Heroic card costs 4 Heroism to use. This card adds Free, which makes the next three cards free of any Heroism cost for Spider-Man. It also deals Exhaust, removing itself from combat.

This card can be evolved to Infernal Spider+ by exchanging two duplicates of the same and Heroic Essence. Infernal Spider+ draws an additional card for Spider-Man when dealt.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released on December 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development.

