How to claim Marvel's Midnight Suns for free with new Nvidia RTX GPU? Eligible models and more

Some good news has arrived for fans of Marvel's Midnight Suns who own a Nvidia RTX GPU. You may be able to claim a free copy of the game as long as you fulfill the criteria for it.

Developed by Firaxis Games in partnership with Marvel Games, this strategic role-playing game boasts a diverse roster of characters from the Marvel Comics universe such as the Midnight Suns, X-Men, Avengers, and Runaways.

Players get to craft their own character, known as 'The Hunter,' and can choose from a variety of over 40 unique powers. First revealed during the 2021 Gamescom event in August, it was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 2, 2022.

If you want to know whether you're eligible or not, the steps to claim a free copy, as well as other details that you must be aware of, this article will provide you with everything that you need to know.

Eligibility and steps to claim Marvel's Midnight Suns for free with an Nvidia RTX GPU

Is it available for all RTX GPU models?

Good news for Marvel's Midnight Suns fans with RTX 30 series (Image via Nvidia)

The first thing you'll need to check is whether your GPU model is eligible to get a free copy of Marvel's Midnight Suns. This is a partnership between Nvidia and Firaxis Games and 2K Games to offer free copies of the game who purchase select RTX 30 series GPUs.

The list of eligible models includes the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, and 3060 graphic cards. If you have or are planning to buy one of these, then you're in luck and will be eligible to claim a free copy of the game.

Steps to redeem a free copy of Marvel's Midnight Suns

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU.



Learn More twitter.com/NVIDIAGeForce/… NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns on PC with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU.



Learn More → Unleash Your Super Hero.Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns on PC with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU.Learn More → nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… Unleash Your Super Hero. Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns on PC with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU. Learn More → nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… https://t.co/r3RIexKLe9 Feel The Power With GeForce RTX.Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU.Learn More Feel The Power With GeForce RTX. Get Marvel’s Midnight Suns with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop or GPU. Learn More ⬇️ twitter.com/NVIDIAGeForce/…

Upon confirming your eligibility, you'll have to register your GPU on the Nvidia website. You must head to the website and create an Nvidia account. Once the account is created, you'll be prompted to register your graphics card. To do so, enter the serial number of your GPU, which may be present on the GPU box or GPU itself.

Once the GPU is successfully registered, you'll automatically be directed to the promotions page, where you'll find an option to claim your free game.

To redeem your free copy, you'll need to provide a valid email address and agree to the terms and conditions of this promotion. Once you're done, you'll receive an email with the redeem code to claim a free copy of the game. You can use this code to get the game on a compatible platform of your choice.

Conclusion

It should be noted that only a limited number of copies were made available, so if you're interested in a free copy, you must act quickly. Additionally, this offer is only available to residents of certain countries, so ensure that you check the terms and conditions properly to see if you're eligible. Since this is a limited-time offer, don’t miss out on a chance to redeem a free copy of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Poll : 0 votes