Fact check: Can you play Valorant on Nvidia GeForce NOW?

Valorant is a hero tactical first-person shooter from Riot Games. The game's free-to-play nature has fueled its popularity and player base, although its potential is limited due to its restricted platform availability. One can only install and run the game on machines featuring the latest Windows 10/11 versions.

The concept of cloud gaming has improved over the years before finally reaching a stable stage. Apart from saving money, internet data, and storage, cloud services allow users to experience video games regardless of whether their device's hardware specs meet the minimum requirements.

Nvidia Geforce NOW is a popular cloud gaming service that offers affordable subscription rates and a huge collection of video games. However, not all games are available on Geforce NOW. This article provides information for those wondering whether Valorant can be played on Nvidia's cloud service.

Is Valorant available on Nvidia Geforce NOW?

As of writing, Valorant is not available on Nvidia Geforce NOW. The game is also yet to debut on any other cloud gaming platform. As mentioned earlier, it is only available on the Windows PC platform, where the game needs to be downloaded and installed on the system for it to run.

Valorant mandatorily requires Riot Client and Riot Vanguard to run on a system. Riot's home-grown anti-cheat solution, Vanguard, doesn't support virtual machines. Nvidia Geforce NOW technically rents users a virtual machine for them to play on. Thus, the game cannot be made available on the platform unless Riot Vanguard offers more flexibility.

As per reports, Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for the tactical shooter. The game may also receive a port for consoles in the future. However, the developers have previously pointed out the limitations of portraying a game of such nature on consoles.

Valorant's platform availability is extremely limited at the moment. It's unknown whether the CS:GO-like tactical FPS game will be made available on Nvidia Geforce NOW or similar services anytime soon. However, it may make its debut on Xbox Cloud Gaming, or the Nvidia service after its platform availability expands.

Riot Games' recent collaboration with Microsoft and Xbox Game Pass hints at further possibilities. Earlier this year, Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runterra, and several other games created under Riot's hood made their way into the Xbox Game Pass. Hence, the tactical shooter may launch on Xbox Cloud Gaming sooner than on Nvidia Geforce NOW.

Meanwhile, the Geforce NOW library is fairly adequate as it features hundreds of popular games. Some shooter games like Fortnite and Destiny 2 are also available.

Being a competitive shooter, Valorant isn't the right fit for cloud gaming. Cloud-based services won't be able to provide steady frames for such competitive games. Players may struggle to put up a fight against enemies and could instead ruin their gameplay experience. Riot Games may have considered such limitations before choosing to ignore cloud gaming for the time being.

Presently, Nvidia Geforce GPUs provide several optimization options for Riot's competitive hero-based FPS game. Enabling such options in-game and utilizing some settings from the Geforce Experience application will reduce latency and tackle performance issues for a seamless experience.

