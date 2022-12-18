Can you play Valorant on Xbox?

Valorant, developed by Riot Games, is one of the most popular tactical shooters in the gaming world today. It has got a huge fan following and an active competitive circuit as well.

All that aside, Valorant is a PC-exclusive title. As of now, it is not available on any other platform in the market, including consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Tactical shooters on consoles aren't unheard of, and Overwatch is a prime example of the same. But it's unclear if Riot Games will ever take the title down that road.

Will Valorant ever make it to Xbox and PlayStation consoles?

It's currently unclear if the tactical shooter title will be available on consoles in the near future. Back in 2020, in an exclusive interview with GameSpot, Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer for Valorant, mentioned that they were working on a console port for the game. However, she further added that it wasn't a priority.

Anna Donlon stated:

"We are definitely prototyping that right now. But there's a way to play this game and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play."

Apart from the aforementioned instance, there have been several other instances where developers have spoken about exploring other avenues, including a console port with respect to the tactical shooter. These do indicate that the company is indeed interested in bringing the game to consoles, but the timeline for that is currently unknown.

VALORANT Leaks @valorantleaksEN With the 5.03 update, Riot Games added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to game files | #VALORANT With the 5.03 update, Riot Games added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to game files | #VALORANT https://t.co/AuE05uLqrV

Moreover, the title just joined the Xbox Game Pass as well, and that's about it. While this might just indicate an imminent console release, nothing can be said for sure.

Earlier in August 2022, data miners found files related to Xbox and PlayStation within the game file itself, which could hint at an upcoming port as well, but the lack of any positive communication from Riot Games with respect to this matter is making it hard for the community to speculate.

Executive producer Anna Donlon, in an interview with GameSpot, stated:

"If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience." That means if Riot feels it needs to "compromise" on any part of the core Valorant experience to make it work on console, then it won't happen."

While these happen to be the promising side of the question, there is one side that hints at the possibility of a console port never happening. In the aforementioned interview, Donlon mentioned that if the developers ever felt that the console port would require a compromise on the core gameplay experience with respect to the title, they would never do it.

Keeping all these factors in mind, it's really hard to say when Valorant will make it to Xbox and PlayStation. But for now, the title is PC-exclusive and will continue to remain that way unless there's an official announcement from the developers themselves.

