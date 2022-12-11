How to claim 'Pocket Sage' Gun Buddy in Valorant through Xbox Account

Riot Games is officially expanding its reach with Valorant as they bring the popular title to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. Gamers interested in playing the shooter with the pass will be receiving a variety of rewards, including an in-game Gun Buddy.

The Pocket Sage Gun Buddy will be available to all Valorant players who will be linking their Riot ID to their Xbox account on PC. Riot Games and Microsoft have officially collaborated to bring the popular title to the Game Pass with a number of perks for gamers.

Microsoft has already done its bit for the gaming community by providing many renowned titles to players at reasonable prices.

How can Valorant players receive the Pocker Sage Gun Buddy for free?

Microsoft and Riot Games have officially listed the steps on how to get the Pocket Sage Gun Buddy on their respective websites. The steps to acquire the Gun Buddy are as follows:

You will have to go to the Xbox Sign-in page on the official website.

You will have to log in with your Microsoft account (creating one is necessary if you don't have one already).

You will have to make sure you have an Xbox Profile.

You will have to agree to allow Riot Games to access your Xbox Live account information.

Upon agreeing, you will have to then sign in from your Riot account.

Gamers who play Valorant through the Xbox Game Pass will receive more than just one in-game cosmetic. Upon purchasing the Game Pass, players will automatically unlock every single Agent in the game. Additionally, new Agents will be available to play on the first day of release.

Furthermore, gamers will also get a 20% Match XP boost that can help them grind the Battle Pass. This XP boost will also help them with Event Passes and Contracts.

Valorant players will not need to purchase the Xbox Game Pass in order to receive the Pocket Sage Gun Buddy. This piece of cosmetic can be claimed by anyone who links their Riot Account to Xbox or vice-versa.

Riot Games is ready to bring forth all the benefits players have been looking forward to with the Xbox Game Pass. Along with Valorant, games like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra will also receive additional benefits from December 12, 2022, at 9 am PDT / 11 am CST / 10 pm IST.

The partnership between Riot Games and Microsoft will benefit players with an Xbox Game Pass or a Microsoft account. Additional benefits from the pass will be available across all regions where the Xbox Game Pass can be purchased.

Riot Games has mentioned that some regions will get these benefits a little later and will only receive them for games that are supported in the said regions.

Ever since the arrival of the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has given the gaming community access to many famous titles. Given Valorant's success in the modern competitive world, the addition of the shooter to the Game Pass will likely attract more players in the near future.

