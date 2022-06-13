Riot Games announces collaboration with Xbox to unlock every Agent in Valorant with Game Pass

Grinding for Agents in Valorant has been a daunting task for every player in the game. However, things are set to change with Microsoft’s Game Pass from now on. Interesting information was revealed during Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, where Riot Games announced their entire plan for the collaboration.

Valorant is a competitive shooter game that incorporates elements of MOBA games in a 5v5 environment, where players can make use of their abilities to turn situations in their favor.

Now, this announcement came as a surprise to many players as this would allow them to get every Agent in the game without spending any real-life credits or time. Furthermore, this will allow them to focus on their gameplay and not on the grinding part.

Here is everything that was revealed during the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2022.

Players will be able to unlock every Agent in Valorant with Xbox Game Pass

For a live-service game that was released almost two years ago, Valorant has been at the top spot for quite a while. To make the experience better for players, Xbox has collaborated with Riot Games in bringing great benefits to all its franchises.

These include both Valorant and League of Legends on both mobile and PC.

This means that any user who has an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can have every Agent unlocked in their account without paying for each of them or grinding. Not only that, this offer also applies to League of Legends and Wildrift for unlocking Champions and some extra benefits for mobile games with one purchase.

All the aforementioned announcements were shown quite creatively with a tailored trailer that incorporated every Riot Games-made title with Xbox’s green theme present throughout. This trailer gave a complete list of everything that is set to be a part of the collaboration.

The entire Riot Games fan base is hyped up by this announcement as this deal is almost a no-brainer considering the value-for-money benefits it will bring. Riot Games even announced that more things are set to come with the collaboration, which fans are in the dark about.

However, more information will be available on both Riot Games and Xbox Wire's official websites, so players can check them out in the coming months for more information.

