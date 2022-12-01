Valorant players can soon unlock all Agents with Xbox Game Pass

Riot Games will soon be expanding Valorant's availability to Xbox Game Pass. The free-to-play, first-person hero-shooter title developed by Riot Games was officially released back in 2020, and ever since, has become a massive hit.

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that can be acquired under various plans offered by Microsoft and provides gamers with a wide range of games.

Valorant fans can now expect to find their favorite shooter on the Xbox Game Pass with additional perks. This comes as exciting news as these perks could well be worth the purchase of the pass.

Gamers will be able to access all Valorant Agents from Xbox Game Pass

Prominent leaker and data miner, Mike, also known as @ValorLeaks, shared a tweet on his official handle, mentioning that Valorant is now on the Xbox Store, which is an indication of Riot Games' promising future with Microsoft.

Valorant's Xbox Game Pass offer is speculated to be released in December 2022, or in January 2023. However, there hasn't been any official news regarding the Xbox Game Pass offer. The official announcement for the Game Pass was made at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase back in June 2022.

Valorant is now on the Xbox Store. This is for Valorant's Xbox Gamepass offer, which should be releasing this December or during this Winter season.
> All Agents Unlocked
> XP Boost
(This is not console VALORANT)

Players will be getting quite a few in-game perks with the Game Pass when it comes to Riot's Shooter. Upon getting the Xbox Game Pass, all Agents will already be unlocked for players to try in-game. It can be expected that the duration of the unlocked Agents will only last till the subscription itself.

This can encourage new players to try out new Agents in the game so they can have an idea about their playstyles and utilities.

The Game Pass will also provide an additional XP Boost in-game that can help one grind the Battle Pass, daily, and weekly challenges. This could prove to be an extremely beneficial perk for gamers who actively purchase the Battle Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is popular for housing some of the most popular video game titles till date and all for a very affordable price. Games like Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and FIFA 22 are some of the top-picked titles from the pass.

The addition of Riot Games' most popular shooter will ensure a great future for Xbox Game Pass as well. Millions of players are actively playing the shooter. These additional perks could certainly change the experience for gamers all around the world.

Riot Games is yet to officially announce their shooter's addition to the Xbox Game Pass library, but there is speculation that it will be this winter season.

With that being said, fans must know that the addition of Valorant to the Xbox Game Pass has nothing to do with consoles. The announcement will not address the speculated console versions of the title.

However, there have been rumors online regarding the console version of Valorant being in development. It is yet to be seen what Riot Games have in plan for the future. However, for now, gamers can be happy with the addition of their favorite competitive shooter making its way to one of the most famous libraries out there.

