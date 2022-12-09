Valorant, Riot Games' first-person shooter, has carved a niche for itself in the esports scene. The game boasts a massive community of fans and players alike; some compete for fun while others play at a highly competitive level.

Xbox Game Pass is a popular subscription feature that allows Xbox players to access a massive library of games. The most recent announcement confirmed that Riot and Xbox will team up to make the game available through the Game Pass service. Read on to find out more details about the upcoming collaboration.

Valorant x Xbox Game Pass will bring compelling rewards

The collaboration between two of the biggest gaming clients will undoubtedly skyrocket the user base for both Riot Games and Xbox. Players will be able to access the game and avail of a ton of benefits by linking up their Xbox accounts with Riot Games.

Other popular titles from Riot will also be making their way to the Game Pass and providing similar rewards to keep the community engaged.

Release date

Players will be able to claim Valorant rewards once Riot and Xbox partner up from December 12, 2022, after which it will be mandatory to link up valid Xbox Game Pass accounts with Riot Games.

The option to bind the two accounts will begin on December 8, 2022, and will be available until January 1, 2023. There will be direct rewards awarded to Valorant players who complete the step, along with in-game benefits such as XP boosts.

All Valorant rewards

All members with a valid subscription plan for Xbox Game Pass will be able to collect the following rewards:

Pocket Sage gun buddy.

All available Agents will be unlocked.

Access to every new Agent that will be released on the first day.

20% Match XP boost for faster Battle Pass completion. This boost will also be applicable for Event Pass and Agent Contract progression.

Linking Riot with Xbox Game Pass

The process of linking a player’s Riot Games account with an Xbox Game Pass account is fairly simple and can be completed quickly. Interested parties can follow the steps listed on Riot’s official support page to link both accounts.

The inaugural rewards might seem less than ideal for Valorant, but the substantial boost that they offer throughout the active status of the Xbox Game Pass subscription is a highlight, alongside first access to new Agents as they launch in the future.

The community is already used to other subscription-based services — like Prime Gaming, for example — giving out free rewards in Valorant. Fans can expect big plans brewing behind the scenes that helped Riot's decision to sign up with Xbox. The publisher may even release exclusive weapon skins and in-game cosmetics later that can only be availed through an active Xbox Game Pass account.

Overall, the partnership between the two gaming giants is sure to create waves across the entire community as they merge two humongous player bases. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow the stories around Riot and Xbox.

