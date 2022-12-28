Best ways to obtain more Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

As you make your way through Marvel’s Midnight Suns main storyline and its numerous missions, there are plenty of useful resources that you can get your hands on. One of the in-game resources that you will be able to obtain is called Gloss.

While it’s not the most important item in the game, many players are eager to obtain cosmetic items, alongside other items that impact the gameplay to some extent. Not only can you use Gloss to provide incredibly unique cosmetics to the Marvel heroes in your party, but you can also use it to befriend them and improve your friendship levels with them.

Gloss is offered as rewards in small quantities as you complete the game's various quests and missions. Fortunately, there are other ways to maximize your Gloss farming, which will eventually allow you to get your hands on any item that this resource can be used on.

Today’s guide will go over some of the best ways to get more Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Obtaining more Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

While there are a few ways to go about obtaining Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there are two methods in particular which offer more than the rest. These include:

1) Play the game at a higher difficulty

By increasing the game's difficulty, you will be able to get your hands on more rewards and resources as you make your way through all of the main missions and side content that Marvel’s Midnight Suns has to offer.

In higher difficulty settings, certain missions will land you three times as much Gloss as they usually would. Moreover, when playing the title on the hardest difficulty, you will be able to obtain an additional 175% Gloss after completing every mission.

However, this step is not something that's recommended for those who are new to tactical games, especially card-based titles that rely on positioning and strategy. This step is ideal for those who are fairly confident about their deck-building skills and have had plenty of prior experience with games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

2) Obtaining more stars in missions

The second method would be to complete missions as quickly as possible without facing too many hurdles and problems. By completing all of the objectives in a mission and doing so in the least number of rounds, you will boost the potential star rating that you get after the mission comes to an end.

The more star ratings you receive, the more Gloss you'll obtain as a reward after completing the said missions. Hence, to make the most of these challenges, you'll be required to complete all the objectives that the missions have, complete the mission itself in the least amount of rounds possible, and make sure that no superhero is downed until that stage is over.

If you follow all of these steps accurately, you'll be able to procure a higher star rating for that particular mission and potentially receive a lot more Gloss in Marvel’s Midnight Suns than you usually would.

