Best Magik build (deck) in Marvel's Midnight Suns

One of the playable heroes in marvel’s Midnight Suns, Magik aka Illyana Rasputina is a mutant superhero and past member of the X-Men. This mystical warrior is capable of opening up portals with her blade.

Magik possesses the passive ability, Relay, which has a 10% chance to create a Limbo portal card when foes are sent through a portal. The passive can be upgraded to Relay II through the Friendship system, having its probability buffed to 25%.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns may follow.

The best cards for Magik in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Magik is primarily a supporting character in the game, being able to deal Knockback, which can be used to both gather enemies and reposition them.

Magik in action (Image via 2K)

The top 5 cards for Magik are detailed below, in no particular order:

1) Kick

This rare attack card deals 18 damage and generates 1 Heroism when dealt. It also adds the Knockback status on enemies.

Kick can be upgraded to Kick+ against two duplicates and Attack Essence from the yard. Kick+ deals 27 damage.

2) Gather

This common heroic card can be used by Magik to deal 21 damage and move affected enemies into the center of an area. It costs 2 Heroism to play.

The card can be evolved to Gather+ by exchanging two duplicates of the same and Heroic Essence from the yard. Gather+ has an increased area of effect over its base form.

3) Darkchylde

This is a legendary heroic card for Magik in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Using this particular card adds a stack of Invulnerable to Magik and taunts all enemies. The card costs 4 Heroism to deal.

It can be evolved to Darkchylde+ against two duplicates of the base card and Heroic Essence from the Yard. Darkchylde+ adds a counter stack in addition to the effects of the base card.

4) Limbo Portal

Limbo portal is a common Skill Card used by Magik and does not generate any Heroism when used. Dealing this card creates a portal and does not cost a move.

Limbo Portal+ is the upgraded form of the card, and can be acquired by exchanging Skill Essence and two duplicates of the same at the Yard. Redrawing Limbo Portal+ adds one more move on that turn.

5) Limbo’s Grasp

Limbo’s Grasp is an epic Skill Card that generates 2 heroism when dealt. Once activated, all enemies knocked through a portal receive 31 damage.

This card is upgradeable to Limbo’s Grasp+ by exchanging 2 duplicates and Skill Essence at the Yard. Limbo’s Grasp+ creates an additional portal when dealt.

What is Marvel's Midnight Suns?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical role-playing game developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K. The game was developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, using properties from Marvel Comics.

The story loosely follows the Midnight Suns, only this time led by the player controller "Hunter" as they lead the superheroes into battle against Lilith, Mother of All Demons.

The game was released on December 2, 2022 worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes