No One Will Save You on Hulu: Full cast list

Hulu is releasing a new movie this month called No One Will Save You that will deep-dive into the story of a young girl who finds herself amidst aliens in her own home. The streaming platform has revealed a first look and trailer for the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on September 22 on the Hulu streaming platform, marking an exciting beginning to the upcoming spooky season.

The official synopsis for No One Will Save You reveals that it is an action-packed face-off between the protagonist, Brynn, and a host of extraterrestrial creatures who threaten her future while forcing her to contend with the past too. She will do whatever it takes to survive in her own safe space, which has become a threat to her now.

Who stars in No One Will Save You? Cast list explored

Director Brian Duffield has done an excellent job with the project by placing the threat in a safe environment, which raises the stakes even higher when Brynn discovers that there are monsters living in the same house as her. Now Brynn must make use of her brain as well as her strength to overcome and outsmart the aliens and stay alive.

Here is the cast list of Hulu's upcoming No One Will Save You.

Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn Adams

Kaitlyn Dever stars in the lead role as Brynn Adams, who is terrorized by aliens in her own home. The American actress rose to prominence with the FX crime drama television series Justified (2011–2015) and the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing (2011–2021).

She has also starred in the Netflix drama miniseries Unbelievable (2019) and the Hulu drama Dopesick (2021), for both of which she earned Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the latter. The actor can also be seen in films like Bad Teacher (2011), Detroit (2017), Beautiful Boy (2018), Dear Evan Hansen (2021), and Ticket to Paradise (2022). Recently, she has also starred in Hulu's Rosaline (2022).

Zack Duhame as Mailman

Zach Duhame stars in No One Can Save You on Hulu (Image via IMDb)

Zack Duhame is an American actor and producer who was born and brought up in Los Angeles County, California, USA. He is known for his roles in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), Dunkirk (2017), and The Mandalorian (2019). In Hulu's upcoming horror thriller movie, Duhame stars as the Mailman, and not much is known about his role.

Geraldine Singer Mrs. Collins

Geraldine Singer to star in No One Can Save You (Image via IMDb)

Geraldine Singer is an American actress who is known for her roles in big features like Get Out (2017), Mudbound (2017), and Green Book (2018). She stars as a character called Ms. Collins in the upcoming Hulu movie, No One Will Save You.

Dari Lynn Griffin as Maude

Actor Dari Lynn Griffin is also a cast member of the Hulu movie as a character named Maude. Griffin has previously been featured in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (2023) and Garden District (2021).

Coming from Brian Duffield, who is also the producer and writer of the film, No One Will Save You will make its debut on September 22. Watch this space for more updates on the Hulu movie.