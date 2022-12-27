Gannibal: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know about Hulu's horror series

Hulu's upcoming horror series, Gannibal, will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The show tells the story of a police officer who moves to a secluded village with his family following a devastating accident.

However, things aren't as pleasant and simple as they may seem in the village, and their lives soon turn into nightmares. The series features Yuya Yagira in the lead role and many others playing significant supporting roles.

Gannibal on Hulu: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Hulu dropped the official trailer for Gannibal on December 23, 2022, offering a glimpse of the nightmarish world in which the series is set. The trailer opens with Daigo and his family moving to a mysterious and secluded village. The idyllic village seems to be the ideal place to relax and recuperate after the nightmarish experience that the family has gone through.

However, the trailer depicts that life in the village isn't as pleasant and warm as the family had thought. Overall, the trailer maintains a creepy tone that fans of horror and psychological thrillers would undoubtedly love. Along with the trailer, Hulu also dropped the official description of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber.''

The synopsis further reads,

''In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a violent horror thriller that explores some of the darkest sides of human nature. The show seems to have some scenes that depict explicit violence, so it's not an experience for the faint-hearted. Gannibal is based on the manga with the same title.

A quick look at Gannibal cast

Gannibal features actor Yuya Yagira in the lead role of Daigo Agawa. Yagira looks quite impressive in the show's trailer, capturing the various complex shades of his character and his various conflicting emotions.

Apart from Gannibal, Yuya Yagira is widely known for his lead performance in Hirokazu Kore-eda's acclaimed drama film, Nobody Knows, wherein he portrayed the character of a 12-year-old boy who's left alone by his mother along with his sublings. His performance received widespread critical acclaim.

Yagira's other notable acting credits include Crows Explode, Hentai Kamen: Abnormal Crisis, and many more. Starring alongside Yagira in key supporting roles are Shô Kasamatsu and Riho Yoshioka, among various others.

Catch Gannibal on Hulu on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

