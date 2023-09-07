No One Will Save You on Hulu: Release date, trailer, and more

No One Will Save You is an upcoming science fiction thriller that will premiere on Hulu on September 22, 2023. The film has been directed by Brian Duffield who is known for directing the dark comedy film Spontaneous and also writing the dark comedy film The Babysitter.

In addition to carrying out his responsibilities as a director for the film, Brian Duffield is also the producer of the endeavor. The film's story was also written by the director, making it a passion project for Duffield.

The plot description of the film, as per Hulu, reads:

"An exiled anxiety-ridden homebody must battle an alien who's found its way into her home."

No One Will Save You is Duffield's second directorial work.

No One Will Save You on Hulu: Release timings for different time zones

The film will begin streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on September 22, 2023. It will be available for streaming on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories across the world.

The film is expected to be released as per the standard release time of any film on Hulu, which is around 12 am ET/9 pm PT. The expected release timings for other parts of the world are as follows:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 22, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 22, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 22, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 22, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 22, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 22, 2023

What do we know about the plot for No One Will Save You from its trailer?

The trailer for the upcoming science fiction thriller was released on September 5, 2023.

The movie will follow a woman who has to fend off a home invasion (but the invaders are aliens!)

Last Man Standing and Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever portrays Brynn Adams, a gifted and imaginative young woman who has been excluded from her community.

Brynn, who is lonely but never gives up, takes comfort inside the walls of her childhood house, but one night, weird noises from clearly inhuman visitors awaken her. Brynn then engages in combat with a number of extraterrestrial creatures who endanger her future and make her confront her past.

The plot of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"No One Will Save You" introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up--until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

Along with Duffield, the other producers of the film are Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum.

Hulu has been riding on the success of their extraterrestrial-based films with recent hits like Prey (the prequel to the cult film Predator).

No One Will Save You, which features Kaitlyn Dever in a prominent role, will have a lot to live up to. The film will be released on Hulu on September 22, 2023.