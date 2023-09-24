Is there no dialogue in No One Will Save You? How the film delivers goosebumps without uttering a word, explained

Hulu’s newly released alien invasion movie is No One Will Save You. With nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes, the film remains silent without any conversation. Actress Kaitlyn Dever never uttered a single word in the movie and conveyed the script brilliantly with her acting skills.

No One Will Save You is an American horror movie released on September 22, 2023, in the United States via Hulu. The film was written and directed by Brian Duffield and produced by 20th Century Studios. The main cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, who single-handedly carried the story amazingly.

When asked about this brave attempt of not including dialogue in No One Will Save You, the director Brian Duffield replied to Entertainment Weekly:

"Most of the movie, there's not really a good reason for her to talk because she's trying so hard not to make a sound. She's not going to say, 'It's an alien in my house!”

How does No One Will Save You deliver goosebumps without uttering a word?

Delivering goosebumps to the audience without uttering a single word is an art, and Kaitlyn and Brian mastered it in the movie No One Will Save You. Sometimes, when traveling into the film, the audience can realize that the movie is a brave attempt to convey the subject without words and via action.

Brian made this movie without dialogue, as he saw while writing that Brynn's character didn't talk until the end. The reason is that people generally don't make a sound when they live alone, and if aliens are trying to attack them, making a sound means they will get caught. The story jumps straight into the subject within minutes.

He also confidently believed this attempt would work as he cast Kaitlyn for Brynn’s role, and it turned out to be true:

“When you have Kaitlyn Dever, she doesn't need to say anything. She can monologue with her eyes in a really impressive way."

What is No One Will Save You about?

The official synopsis of No One Will Save You by Hulu states:

“In this captivating sci-fi psychological thriller, a young woman who’s been alienated from her community finds herself in an action-packed face-off with a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

No One Will Save You is a blend of science fiction and a human character study. Brynn is someone who faces hardship to be accepted into the community of people. Don't assume she is mute. Brynn can speak, but the story doesn't need Brynn to speak.

Even though she wants to talk, people do not accept her because of her past, and Brynn is also hesitant to think that people won’t accept her. This is where the psychological aspect of the character’s loneliness is explored. Brian says:

“Having someone barely equipped to deal with people [and] having to engage with this threat felt like a very fresh way into that story."

She lives alone in a deserted area where one day, masked extraterrestrial creatures, “Greys,” try to abduct her. According to Brian, it is two different stories that got mingled. Even Brian didn't discuss keeping Brynn's character silent throughout the film with 20th Century, and when he revealed it, they thought it was for fun, but they didn’t want to stop Brian’s creativity as they trusted the script:

“We talked endlessly about many, many things in the movie, but that was always one where everyone was kind of like, 'Yeah, it's fun!”

Who is Kaitlyn Dever?

Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever is an American actress well known for her roles in Justified, Last Man Standing, Unbelievable, and Dopesick, for which she was nominated at the Oscars for Dopesick and Unbelievable. In Hulu’s No One Will Save You, Kaitlyn plays the role of Brynn Adams and co-produced the movie.

The supporting cast includes Zack Duhame, Ginger Cressman, Geraldine Singer, and Rose Bianca Grue. Watch this fantastic one-of-a-kind thriller on Hulu.