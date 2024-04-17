Cynthia Nixon reveals Iconic 'Sex and the City' cake scene was reshot after it was filmed like Alfred Hitchcock's ‘Psycho’

Cynthia Nixon, known for her role as Miranda in Sex and the City, has unveiled a long-held secret about a scrapped scene from the iconic series. In the episode of the Dinner’s on Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson released on April 16, 2024, Nixon revealed why a particular scene had to be reshot, shedding light on its unexpected resemblance to Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film Psycho.

The scene in question occurs during an episode where Miranda finds solace in devouring chocolate cake. Nixon gave an insight into the scene, saying,

“[It’s] in that episode where Miranda’s not having s*x but she’s eating a lot of chocolate cake and she tries to buy a whole cake and it’s like and she’s like, ‘This is ridiculous. I’m not going to spend $80.’”

In a twist, Miranda opts for a Duncan Hines mix to bake her own cake, only to find herself uncontrollably consuming slice after slice. Finally, in a moment of desperation, she discards the cake, dousing it with detergent.

However, Nixon disclosed that the original filming of the scene bore a striking resemblance to a moment in Psycho, where Marion Crane disposes of the evidence in a similar fashion. This unexpected parallel prompted the decision to reshoot the scene.

Cynthia Nixon Reveals Executive Producer Michael Patrick's Reaction to Sex and the City Cake Scene

In a continuation of her discussion on the Dinner’s on Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cynthia Nixon explained a bit more about why the initial sequence was ultimately discarded. She explained:

"So, before we got to that, Alan Coulter, who was a very creative director, filmed a scene. It was kind of like, like Psycho. It was like a lot of quick cuts. Yes. And she would like, she was like rabid and she would like eat it with her hand and like ‘nom nom nom nom nom.’ ”

Nixon continued:

"Right, and she’s like slid down the refrigerator leaving this — we might have even shot it in black and white, I don’t remember— like this streaks of chocolate which sort of…”

However, Nixon explained that the initial sequence was rejected because it was a stark departure from the show’s typical filming style and why it was later reshot.

Cynthia Nixon recounted how executive producer Michael Patrick vehemently opposed the original scene and also raised concerns about Miranda's recovery from the scene, questioning, exclaiming,

"We can’t put this in our show! This has nothing to do with our show!... And also how does Miranda recover from that? Are we going to go and find her in the loony bin? Like she’s lost her mind."

Consequently, the decision was made to reshoot the scene in a more conventional manner.

More about Sex and the City

Darren Star created the show for HBO, and it was released on June 6, 1998. People fall in love with this romantic comedy-drama across the world.

The series explored the lives of four characters: Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon). Over the six seasons, these characters grow and change as a result of their experiences with love, friendship, and navigating the fast-paced life in New York.

Reflecting on the show's legacy, Cynthia Nixon reflected on the early reception of the original show, with some embracing its boldness while others pushed back against its portrayal of female sexuality. She recalled criticisms suggesting that the characters were more akin to gay men than women, arguing that the depiction of female sexuality was too frequent and clinical.

Despite this, Cynthia Nixon expressed her personal fondness for Miranda's storyline, particularly in the first and second seasons. She noted that while not everyone shared her enthusiasm, the show's ability to push boundaries while providing a sense of comfort through repeated viewings became a defining characteristic.

All six seasons of the show are streaming on Netflix and Max.

