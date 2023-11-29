Why is Cynthia Nixon on a hunger strike? SATC star joins activists amid plea for Gaza ceasefire 

Cynthia Nixon, the American actress and activist known for her S*x and the City (SATC) role of Miranda, recently joined a hunger strike outside the White House demanding President Joe Biden establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Nixon said in part of her prepared speech at the venue,

"We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to [President] Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen. None of this is normal. None of this is routine and none of this can be allowed to continue."

Hamas, a militant organization, attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. The country, in turn, has launched multiple rockets over two months in Gaza, killing over 15,000 people, as per The Washington Post.

Cynthia Nixon is known for her activism and political views. She has been a long-time advocate for public education. The S*x and the City actress is a spokesperson for New York's Alliance for Quality Education, a public education fairness advocacy organization. Nixon has also been a long-term advocate for women's health.

Cynthia Nixon appeared outside the White House on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, to discuss the ongoing Palestine and Israel conflict. She will embark on a hunger strike for two days.

It is part of a five-day fast that was launched to coincide with what had been the scheduled end of a four-day truce in Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian coastal territory of Gaza, as per The Guardian.

Cynthia Nixon said in her speech,

"As the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that 'never again' means 'never again for everyone.'"

The Palestinian group Hamas has released dozens of hostages, and Israel, in turn, has also released several batches of Palestinian prisoners, most of them women and minors. Some of the prisoners were captured and kept under the watch of the IDF for decades, long before the October 7, 2023 attack, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The truce has been extended for two more days because of Egypt and Qatar's mediation.

Cynthia Nixon continued,

"In seven weeks, Israel has killed more civilians on a tiny strip of land than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan. I am sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths."

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes from Israel, and 6,150 of them were children.

Cynthia Nixon addressed President Biden, saying,

"None of this is normal. I would like to make a personal plea to a president who has experienced such devastating personal loss. To connect with an empathy that he has acknowledged and to look at the children of Gaza and imagine that they were his children. We implore him that this current ceasefire must continue."

Cynthia Nixon was joined by many politicians and activists, including Democratic Representatives Madinah Wilson-Anton, Zohran Mamdani, Mauree Turner, Sam Rasoul, and Abraham Aiyash.

While most protestors gather between 9 am and 7 pm each day until Friday, the actress will return to New York on Tuesday for work, as per The Guardian. The hunger strikers plan on only consuming water and a little lemon.