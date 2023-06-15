And Just Like That... season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Max's acclaimed comedy-drama series, And Just Like That..., is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 22, 2023. The series is a revival of the hit HBO show, Sex and the City, and is set more than a decade after the events portrayed in the original series. A short synopsis of the show, as per Warner Bros. Discovery, reads:

''The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.''

The series stars Sarah Jessica Parker in one of the major roles, alongside numerous others who play key supporting characters. The show is helmed by Darren Star, who's known for Sex and the City, Beverly Hills, and Emily in Paris, to name a few.

And Just Like That...: Sarah Jessica Parker and others star in season 2

1) Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker stars in the lead role as Carrie Bradshaw in Max's And Just Like That... season 2. She was also the lead character in Sex and the City, but her arc is explored a lot more in detail in the revival show.

The second season of the series is expected to continue its focus on the numerous personal and professional struggles and challenges that Carrie continues to face.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been superb throughout the first season, and viewers can expect her to deliver another fine performance in the upcoming installment. Her other memorable acting credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Glee, and Divorce, to name a few.

2) Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon dons the role of Miranda Hobbes in the comedy series. Miranda is a prominent lawyer who's focused on her career, but tries her best to balance her professional and personal life.

It'll be interesting to see how her life pans out in the new season since it seems like her relationship with Che would further evolve as she looks to get a divorce from her husband.

Cynthia Nixon perfectly captures her character's core traits and delivers an immensely nuanced performance in the show. She's previously starred in James White, Amadeus, The Gilded Age, and many more.

3) Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristin Davis essays the character of Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That.... She's a homemaker who deals with a number of challenges pertaining to raising kids.

Like the other characters, she was also part of Sex and the City. Kristin Davis has received critical acclaim for her performance in the series. She's best known for her work on Holiday in the Wind, Melrose Place, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the second season of And Just Like That... also features numerous others playing key supporting/minor roles like:

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

Don't forget to watch And Just Like That... season 2 on Max on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

