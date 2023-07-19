And Just Like That... season 2 episode 6 release date, time, what to expect, and more

The 6th episode of And Just Like That... season 2 is expected to drop on Max on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The critically acclaimed comedy drama series is a sequel to the popular iconic show, Sex and the City, and explores the lives of the main characters, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, who are dealing with the various challenges that life throws at them during their middle age.

The series features Sarah Jessica Parker in the role of the protagonist, whilst many others, including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, play crucial supporting roles. The show has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. It is created by Darren Star.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 6 is expected to focus on Che and Miranda's relationship

Max is yet to release a promo or preview for And Just Like That... season 2 episode 6, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the new episode to delve deep into Miranda and Che's relationship.

Things don't look all that good between the two, and it seems their relationship has reached a dead end. It'll be interesting to see what happens to them. Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the upcoming episode.

The previous episode, titled Trick or Treat, depicted Carrie accidentally meeting a handsome man after a party. Meanwhile, Seema is confused about her hook-up but tries to have an open mind about it. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''After a night out at a high-end hotel bar, Carrie has a bike lane collision with a handsome but possibly broke tech entrepreneur, Nya basks in her first ever one-night stand, and Seema tries to keep an open mind about her hookup.''

With a few more episodes left in this season, viewers can look forward to more drama and chaos unfolding in the next few episodes. So far, the second season has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've praised its thematic ambitions, storyline, and characterization, among other things.

A quick look at And Just Like That... plot and cast

And Just Like That... follows the lives of a group of women dealing with their complicated lives and relationships, struggling to tackle the various challenges that arise during their middle age. Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Warner Bros. Discovery:

''The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “S*x and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon), and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.''

The show's cast is led by Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays the iconic character of Carrie Bradshaw. Parker's performance has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The ensemble also includes important supporting cast members such as Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, among many other talented actors.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming episode of And Just Like That... season 2 on Max on Thursday, July 20, 2023.