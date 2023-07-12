And Just Like That... season 2 episode 5 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

The fifth episode of And Just Like That... season 2 is set to arrive on Max on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The comedy series is a sequel to the iconic TV show, Sex and the City, and continues the stories of the main characters from the original series who are now in their 50s, going through different complicated phases in their lives.

Sarah Jessica Parker features in the lead role as Carrie Bradshaw, along with various others portraying key supporting characters. The series is helmed by Darren Star, who's widely known for his work on Emily in Paris, Melrose Place, and Younger, to name a few.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 5 will focus on Charlotte

A short promo for And Just Like That... season 2 episode 5 briefly depicts several key moments set to unfold in the upcoming episode. Viewers can expect the latest episode to focus extensively on Charlotte.

It seems like life has a lot of good things in store for her as she's received an offer letter from an art gallery. It'll be interesting to see how her story pans out. As of now, it remains unknown when or whether Adian would return to Carrie's life.

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Alive!, focused on Carrie getting an offer to pen a column for seniors. Here's the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Carrie gets an offer to write a column for seniors; Charlotte and Lisa celebrate the start of camp.''

There's still a lot to be unpacked in the ongoing season and viewers can expect the show to only get more interesting, hilarious, and chaotic as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's lives continue to get more intriguing and eventful.

Critics have been impressed with the show's ongoing second season, with major praise directed towards its plot, characterization, and performances by the cast, among numerous other things.

More details about And Just Like That... plot and cast

And Just Like That... focuses on a group of female friends tackling the various difficulties and challenges pertaining to life in their 50s. It explores their relationships, careers, and friendships, among other things. Warner Bros. Discovery's description of the show reads:

''The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “S*x and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon), and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.''

Sarah Jessica Parker leads the cast as Carrie Bradshaw, and she's the heart and soul of the series. Jessica Parker has received widespread critical acclaim for her staggering performance in the show.

Featuring along with her are actors like Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Sarita Choudhury, Alexa Swinton, Karen Pittman, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of And Just Like That... season 2 episode 5 on Max on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

