And Just Like That... season 2 episode 4 on Max: Release date, air time, and more

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 4 is expected to drop on Max on Thursday, July 6, at 3:00 am ET. The comedy drama series is a spinoff of HBO's iconic '90s show, S*x and the City. It chronicles the lives of the main women present in the original show, exploring the numerous struggles and challenges they face as they navigate their 50s.

The series is thematically and tonally quite similar to S*x and the City, and enjoys significant viewership. It stars Sarah Jessica Parker in one of the key roles, alongside numerous others essaying major supporting characters. Darren Star is the creator of the show.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 4 is expected to focus on Miranda and Che's complicated relationship

An official promo for And Just Like That... season 2 has not yet been released by Max, but based on multiple reports online, viewers can expect the new episode to explore Che and Miranda's relationship, which will continue to get more complicated.

Elsewhere, Charlotte will continue to deal with the numerous challenges pertaining to motherhood, whilst Carrie will seem to have moved on from her grief. Apart from that, more details about the upcoming episode are not yet revealed.

The previous episode, titled Chapter Three, depicted Charlotte making an excuse to get out of a draining audiobook taping. Here's a description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Carrie conjures a excuse to get out of an emotional audiobook taping; Charlotte and Lisa try to get their hands on a "MILF" list.''

Fans can look forward to more hilarious and chaotic moments in the upcoming episodes as the central characters' lives continue to get more interesting and complicated. So far, there hasn't been any update on the series' renewal/cancellation. Viewers might have to wait till the end of the ongoing season for more news.

A quick look at And Just Like That... plot and cast

And Just Like That... continues the stories of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and others as they enter different phases in their lives, tackling the various complicated issues pertaining to middle age. Take a look at a short synopsis of the comedy series, as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

''The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “S*x and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon), and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.''

Sarah Jessica Parker has been quite brilliant throughout the show, capturing the various complicated shades of her character with remarkable ease. Her character, Carrie Bradshaw, is the heart and soul of the series and it is her journey that forms the crux of the story. Parker's other well-known performances were in S*x and the City, The Family Stone, Divorce, Glee, and many more.

The remaining cast members include actors like Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and many others.

Catch the fourth episode of And Just Like That... season 2 on Thursday, July 6, at 3:00 am ET.

