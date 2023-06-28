And Just Like That... season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and more details

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 3 is all set to air on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series is a spinoff of the popular rom-com show, S*x and the City, and is set more than a decade after the events portrayed in the original series.

It depicts the main characters in their 50s, trying to deal with the various harsh realities of life and relationships. The show stars Sarah Jessica Parker in one of the major roles, along with numeorus others playing crucial supporting characters. And Just Like That... is helmed by noted director Darren Star.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 3 will depict Charlotte getting back to work

A short promo for And Just Like That... season 2 episode 3 offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Chapter Three, the upcoming episode will focus on Charlotte getting back to work.

Elsewhere, the Hobbes-Brady family goes to therapy. Another interesting development revealed in the trailer is the surprising return of Aidan. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding the plot of the new episode.

The previous episodes, titled Met Cute and The Real Deal, focused on Carrie contemplating whether she's ready to get involved in a more serious relationship. Elsewhere, tension rose after Miranda lost her phone. Here is the synopsis of the first episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''While Carrie questions whether she's ready for more than a casual fling, Miranda starts to worry her relationship with Che is only about s*x.''

Meanwhile, the description of the second episode reads,

''Carrie struggles with a podcast ad script; Charlotte tries to retrieve Lily's designer clothes; chaos ensues when Miranda loses her phone.''

With an already eventful season premiere last week, viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to be full of fun and drama as the women continue to deal with their chaotic lives in their own ways.

A quick look at And Just Like That... plot and cast

The comedy series explores the lives of a group of friends in their 50s, who struggle to tackle the various complicated realities of romance and friendships, among other things. Here's a short description of And Just Like That..., as per Warner Bros. Discovery:

''The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “S*x and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.''

Sarah Jessica Parker portrays one of the key roles in the series as Carrie Bradshaw, a deeply complicated woman who leads a chaotic life. Jessica Parker has been phenomenal throughout the show, and she's received widespread critical acclaim for her nuanced performance.

She's previously appeared in S*x and the City, The First Wives Club, and many other notable productions. The rest of the cast features actors like Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, and many more.

Viewers can stream And Just Like That... season 2 episode 3 on Max on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes