What time will And Just Like That season 2 premiere on Max: Plot, trailer, and more

S*x and the City reboot, And Just Like That, is geared up for a second season that will be releasing on June 22, 2023, on HBO Max. While the first season of this series premiered in December 2021, the second season is set to continue the story of the beloved characters. The series brings back Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate love and life in the city of New York.

The second season of the series was confirmed on March 21, 2022, by HBO Max, and they dropped the first trailer on April 26, 2023. The official synopsis for the TV show on IMDb gives us a brief idea of what the series packs.

"The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The new season of And Just Like That will be airing eleven seasons, with the first two seasons releasing on June 22 and the next nine dropping every Thursday.

And Just Like That: The legacy of love, friendship, and city life continues

Fans of the iconic S*x and the City series were elated when the news of the second season was announced. And Just Like That picks up several years after the events of the original series and its sequels, exploring the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). The characters will now be seen navigating the complexities of middle age, relationships, and the evolving landscape of New York city.

While the movies saw the lead characters settle down - Carrie with Mr. Big, Miranda with Steve Brady, and Charlotte with Harry Goldenblatt - the series resumes after Mr. Big passes and Bradshaw is left to make something out of her life. Meanwhile, York brings up her children with her significant other, and Hobbes has moved in with her non-binary partner, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), who is also a comedian in the city.

In case readers were wondering about Kim Cattrall, Samantha Jones shifts to London and is referred to numerable times throughout the show.

Continuing the legacy with new and returning faces

And Just Like That... @AndJustLikeThat "Miranda’s really trying to find herself in season 2, kind of like a second adolescence but hopefully with more wisdom.”



While the original trio remains at the heart of the series, And Just Like That will also introduce a new generation of characters. The official cast list for the show looks like:

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Tony Danza as Che’s father

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace

Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn

William Abadie as Zed

Katerina Tannenbaum as Lisette

This season will also witness a return for Samantha Jones. At the end of the first season, Carrie makes a phone call to Samatha, following which a reunion is planned. According to Variety:

"Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with 'And Just Like That' shshowrunner Michael Patrick King."

Moreover, viewers can expect Carrie's ex-boyfriend, Aidan Shaw, to get hearts racing as he returns in the second season. As John Corbett plays Shaw, Carrie and Aiden will be reigniting past sparks after the email correspondence.

Watch And Just Like That on HBO Max releasing on June 22, 2023.

