As we get ready for the second season of And Just Like That..., let’s celebrate the mother of it all, the original Sex and the City series. The romantic dramedy hit HBO on this day in 1998 and ran across six seasons. It comprised a total of 94 episodes with the last episode airing on February 22, 2004. The huge success of the light-hearted show spawned several spinoffs, including two movies (Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2), a prequel series on The CW called The Carrie Diaries (2013–2014), and a spinoff series on HBO Max called And Just Like That...

In almost all of them, the recurring and main characters were New York Star columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), art gallery employee Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), independent entrepreneur and PR executive Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and career-minded lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

Season 2 of And Just Like That... will feature returns from all of the aforementioned actors. Reports have indicated that Cattrall's character, Jones, will make an appearance in the second season as a guest star.

And Just Like That... season 2 hits our screens on June 22, 2023.

Sex and the City’s Parker, Davis, and Nixon are standing on the brink of 60; Cattrall is 4 years shy of turning 70

1) Sarah Jessica Parker (58)

Apart from the second season of the prequel, Parker also hit the headlines recently when a Walt Disney top executive confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is being developed at the studio.

No release date has been attached to the project but if wild guesses are to be made, it won’t be out before next year. Interestingly, the twice Primetime Emmy Awardee was last seen in its prequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

Season 1 of And Just Like That... marked her last TV appearance.

2) Cynthia Nixon (57)

Nixon is currently seen as a main character in HBO’s The Gilded Age. The Manhattan native is portraying the role of Ada Brook, the sister of Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook), the Brook house head.

The TV series is being renewed for a second season, and Nixon will most likely return for it. The LGBTQIA+ activist also has the And Just Like That... season 2 in her kitty.

3) Kristin Davis (58)

Davis's last film appearance was in 2021's erotic thriller Deadly Illusions, for which she also served as a producer. She will next be seen in Cash Out, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Co-starring John Travolta, it has Randall Emmett enlisted as the director. Labor of Love, a dating game show that she hosted, and And Just Like That... season 1 remain one of her last TV appearances.

She could come back as a co-executive producer for the upcoming second season of the Sex and the City spinoff.

4) Kim Cattrall (66)

Kim Cattrall played probably the most favorite character on Sex and the City. She was Samantha Jones, the oldest of the quartet, and the most se*ually liberated woman. Her one-liners and “try-se*ual” attitude made her a beloved on the show.

The Golden Globe winner was recently seen in About My Father. Co-starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, and Anders Holm, among others, the comedy film didn’t generate pretty reviews or box office collections. Last year, she served as the narrator for New York: World's Richest City and How I Met Your Father while having a recurring role as Brenda Beaumont in Queer as Folk.

She returns as Jones in the And Just Like That... season 2 finale.

