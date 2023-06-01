And Just Like That...: Is Kim Cattrall returning to the S*x And The City revival as Samantha Jones?

According to Variety, Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones will be returning to season 2 of And Just Like That..., which will be released on June 22, 2023, on Max. The S*x And The City revival/sequel was originally meant to be a miniseries but following much fanfare, its creators decided to proceed with another season.

Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, was created by Candace Bushnell. In the show S*x And The City, she was the oldest in her group. The character was shown as an independent publicist and a seductress who always avoided emotional attachment.

The actress was also awarded two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Samantha Jones. She last appeared in the films S*x and the City and S*x And The City 2 but did not make an on-screen appearance in the first season of And Just Like That...

Everything we know about Kim Cattrall's portrayal of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That...

For the unversed, the actress declined to continue playing her beloved Samantha Jones character as she apparently had a public fallout with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. While most of the original S*x and the City characters returned to And Just Like That... in season 1, Kim Cattrall didn't.

She decided to step away from her iconic role in 2016 after being unsatisfied with the script of S*x and the City 3. Kim told Variety in 2022:

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen."

Variety reports that she will appear in just one scene of And Just Like That... season 2. The actress apparently shot her scenes on March 22, 2023, in New York City; she did not apparently speak to or meet Sarah Jessica Parker or the showrunner Michael Patrick King during the process. Popular costume designer Patricia Field worked with Cattrall during her this scene.

Field was also the mastermind behind the costumes in S*x And The City. In her single guest appearance, Samantha will be shown moving to London and having a telephonic conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. In season 1, Carrie and Samantha had an argument over text and planned to meet and work things out.

Any representative of Kim Cattrall has reportedly refused to comment on the situation. The actress will next star in the film About My Father along with Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco.

And Just Like That... synopsis

The show is set a decade after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. The main characters are now in their 50s but their friendship shows no signs of dying. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of And Just Like That... reads as:

"The new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The show, created by Darren Star, entails Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, and Sarita Choudhury. Season 1 premiered on December 9, 2021, on Max.

Season 2 of And Just Like That... will be released on June 22, 2023, on Max.

