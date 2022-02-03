And Just Like That: 5 Carrie Bradshaw dialogues that will always be memorable

Carrie Bradshaw's hunt for love in Sex and the City is legendary. What makes her so special is that she is far from flawless, and she, like everyone else, makes mistakes. She is human and the fact that she is so realistic is one of the reasons why so many people adore her.

After all of the heartbreak and the paths of love she has traveled, Carrie Bradshaw is filled with boundless wisdom when it comes to dating and relationships. She has some of the most thought-provoking concepts about romance, and And Just Like That has some very encouraging phrases.

5 Carrie Bradshaw quotes that will live long

1) “THERE IS A GOOD WAY TO BREAK UP WITH SOMEONE AND IT DOESN’T INCLUDE A POST-IT”

Carrie knows that love isn't always hearts and roses, especially in this memorable episode where she is dumped through a post-It. Not every phrase in the series on romance is about things going well, but the majority of them are about treating people with respect.

Carrie Bradshaw despises Big's games, even though she's been known to play a few herself, and she despises Berger's refusal to talk to her about their breakup in person. At the end of the day, she understands that relationships should always be handled with kindness and consideration.

2) "Being Single Used To Mean That Nobody Wanted You. Now It Means You’re Pretty Sexy..."

While the women of Sex and the City are usually actively seeking love, Carrie makes the point in this phrase that being single is preferable to being in a horrible relationship. Singledom isn't the same as old-fashioned spinsterhood, and it's not something to be ashamed of.

And she understands that being single is the ideal time to find out exactly what she wants so she can get it, even though fans already know it means she'll be back with Big.

3) "After All, Computers Crash, People Die, Relationships Fall Apart. The Best We Can Do Is Breathe And Reboot."

Carrie Bradshaw is known for being remarkably awful with her computer and panics when it fails, despite the fact that she works on it for a job. She hasn't backed up her work, she is completely exhausted, and she has no idea what to do. Of course, this is also an excellent metaphor for the end of a relationship.

And, as usual, Carrie nails it with her counsel on how to deal with a split. Take a deep breath, try not to stress over losing everything, and then start anew.

4) "DON'T FORGET TO FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF."

Throughout the series, Carrie appears to have fallen in love several times. Whether it was with Mr. Big, Aidan, Berger, or Aleksandr Petrovsky, Carrie Bradshaw would never have been able to have any of those relationships if she didn't love herself.

Because self-respect is necessary for expressing true love, and her self-love is what allowed those relationships to survive for as long as they did.

5) "IF YOU LOVE SOMEONE AND YOU BREAK UP, WHERE DOES THE LOVE GO?"

Carrie Bradshaw ran into Big in season 2's Ex While The City, and Miranda is dealing with her ex Steve, prompting the women of the series to wonder how to deal with seeing a former partner.

This is a great question with a lot of weight behind it. When a couple is in love, they usually expect to be together for the rest of their lives. Love consumes a great deal of energy, so where does it go? It's an intriguing question to which there may be no solution.

Edited by Sabika