What happened with Peloton? Mr Big SATC 'And Just Like That' controversy explained as company issues statement amid dramatic stock drop

Warning! Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That… premiere episode.
Exercise equipment manufacturer Peloton has fallen into controversy regarding their appearance in the Sex and the City revival, 'And Just Like That…' In the premiere episode of the soft reboot of the show on HBO Max, which was released on December 9, the exercise bike was featured as a plot point.
The first episode killed off a renowned character from the original series, Mr. Big. He was seen on his exercise bike with his' once a week' cigar. After a 45-minute workout session, Mr. Big (aka John James Preston) was on his way to the shower when he fell down and presumably had a heart attack.
And Just Like That… Episode 1 shows Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw returning home from Lily's piano recital and finding Chris Noth's Mr. Big on the floor. The character dies in the arms of Carrie, making the end of the episode quite somber.
How did their appearance in 'And Just Like That…' affect Peloton's brand?
Following the premiere, Peloton trended on social media along with Mr. Big. Several followers of the show commented on the often unpredictable nature of the stock market after the product placement caused the firm's stock to drop.
While most experts believe that the product placement on And Just Like That… is not likely to affect their already dwindling sales, the controversy did cause a decline in their stock's value by almost 11%.
The company soared to its record high last year, on December 24, when it briefly reached $162. However, since then, the firm has fallen over 76% and is now hovering at $38 (as of December 10).
Meanwhile, the Twitterati mocked the situation, utilizing memes concerning Peloton.
Why did Peloton agree to this product placement?
The firm's spokesperson Denis Kelly revealed to BuzzFeed that they were not privy to the product being used as a plot device. She said:
"HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own. Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor."
She further added:
"Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance."
Meanwhile, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum (Cardiologist and member of the company's health and wellness advisory council) said:
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices…were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."