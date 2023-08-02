And Just Like That... season 2 episode 8 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode of And Just Like That... will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3 am ET on Max. The series revival and a sequel for the hit TV series Sex and the City, season 1 premiered on December 9, 2021. It was initially supposed to be a miniseries, but season 2 was announced in March 2022. It premiered on June 22, 2023.

And Just Like That... stars Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, and Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 8: Will Carrie get into a long-term relationship?

Season 2 episode 8 of And Just Like That... does not have a title as of now. The names of its director and writer haven't been revealed either.

However, HBO released an official promo of the episode.

From the above promo, it looks like Carrie might finally get into a long-term relationship with her former boyfriend, Aidan. For the time being, things between the couple aren't certain, but tthey aredefinitely having a lot of fun.

Miranda and Charlotte are worried because they believe that Carrie is moving too quickly. However, Carrie isn't too worried because Aidan is not a stranger. Fans of Sex and the City are aware that they shared a fiery romance.

And Just Like That... season 2 episode 7: Miranda contemplated dating once again

The previous episode of the show was titled February 14th. It was directed by Ry Russo-Young and written by Samantha Irby.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Carrie ponders the significance of her upcoming dinner with Aidan; a newly single Miranda explores the possibilities of dating again."

This episode saw Carrie trying to figure out the purpose of her dinner with her old lover, Aidan. Miranda divorced her husband, Steve, and was finally looking to enter the dating game yet again.

February 14th was released on July 27, 2023.

And Just Like That... synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of And Just Like That... reads,

"The new chapter of “Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character Samantha will soon appear for a cameo. In a recent interview with TVLine, Sarah Jessica Parker briefly spoke about her friend's return. She said,

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life."

She further said,

"I don’t know what happened: some kind of fan magic, some kind of show business magic. I’m surprised by it as well… Something manifested from somewhere, and all of a sudden, I got to have Samantha and Carrie in a scene together."

The show was created by Darren Star and developed by Michael Patrick King.

Season 2 Episode 8 And Just Like That... will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3 am ET on Max.