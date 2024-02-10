Who is Jennifer Hudson dating now? Closer look at NBA All-Star Game halftime performer’s personal life

American singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game's halftime break. Interestingly, Hudson will also be participating in the All-Star Celebrity Game, where she will be playing for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith's team. With the singer and talk show host being an anticipated appearance, fans are wondering if she has anyone special in her life right now.

So who is Jennifer Hudson dating now? After two years of rumors and speculations, rapper Common appeared on Hudson's show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and made their relationship official to the public. The official announcement was made back on Jan. 22, 2024, with Common delivering a bouquet of flowers.

It was a great treat for the show's audience to witness the heartwarming reveal. In an interview on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Common felt relief in finally letting everyone know about his relationship with Hudson.

"We had a little fun," Common said. "I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are. And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time."

The couple was originally spotted on numerous ocassions going out together in public, which sparked conversations that the two artists were dating.

Looking at Jennifer Hudson's personal life

Jennifer Hudson was born on Sept. 12, 1981, in Chicago, Illinois and was raised by Darnell Donerson and Samuel Simpson. Back in 2004, she started to gain traction and a fanbase when she became a finalist on Fox's "American Idol," even if her fame came to a brief pause following her departure from the show.

Now, Hudson is recognized as one of the youngest individuals to reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) status.

She won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baby Yaga. Meanwhile, she won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for her "Jennifer Hudson" album in 2009 and another Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for "The Color Purple" record in 2017.

Interestingly, she has over 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify with her song "Spotlight" ranked as her top song on the music platform. It has garnered over 135 million listens.

When it comes to her Oscar award, she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 2007's "Dreamgirls." Moreover, she won a Tony Award for being a producer for the winner of Best Musical, "A Strange Loop."

Additionally, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game halftime performer is also known for her philanthropic efforts such as her donations made in support of human rights, education and health care. She also gave her support to the ongoing fight against human trafficking and world hunger.

