Eminem announces new album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace)' scheduled to drop this summer: All we know so far

Eminem just announced the release of his 12th studio album, titled The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace), which is set to be delivered to fans on all major streaming platforms this summer.

On April 25, the rapper took to social media to post a trailer shot in a parody documentary style, showcasing the media and the rap industry, including 50 Cent and Eminem, reacting to the "death of Slim Shady".

The video begins with a news reporter highlighting how Slim's controversial "antics" are one of the possible reasons that led to his untimely demise, stating:

"Through his complex and oft-criticized tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as [Slim Shady] has had no shortage of enemies"

The video ends with Eminem accepting that he knew it was only a "matter of time" before Slim's antics caught up to him.

Everything we know about Eminem's upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace)

Slim Shady is Eminem's alter-ego, which he first debuted back in 1997 during the release of his second project, titled The Slim Shady EP, which was one of the major contributing factors to the record deal he would later sign with Dr. Dre and Aftermath Records.

The alter-ego, as stated by the reporter, was notoriously known for his aggressive and humorously violent rhymes and cadence, which cultivated a devoted fanbase, leading to a massive increase in record sales.

Eminem's upcoming project was first teased by Dr. Dre during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Dre showed up to Jimmy Kimmel Live, along with 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to discuss, his recent Hollywood Star, past discography, future collaborations, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and more.

During the interview, when the host enquired about Eminem potentially releasing an album this year, Dre stated:

"Let me explain something, Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him, and he said it was OK to make that announcement here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire."

Based on this interview and 50 Cent's appearance in the trailer, where he stated how Slim Shady is "not a friend" but a psychopath, one can expect that there will be collaborations from both Dr Dre and 50 Cent, who have always been frequent collaborators and feature on Eminem's discography.

Some of the biggest songs they've released together include:

Guilty Conscience (Em x Dre) - 2009

Forgot about Dre (Em x Dre) - 2010

What's The Difference (Em x Dre x Xzibit) - 2001

I Need A Doctor (Em x Dre x Skylar Grey) - 2011

Crack A Bottle (Em x Dre x 50 Cent) - 2009

Is This Love (Em x 50 Cent) - 2022

Jimmy Crack Corn (Em x 50 Cent) - 2006

The Death Of Slim Shady is the follow-up album to Music To Be Murdered By which was surprise dropped on January 17, 2020. This album's core theme surrounded "horror," with Eminem drawing heavy inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's direction, personality, and movies. This project topped the charts, with Godzilla (Feat. Juice Wrld) becoming its biggest song, peaking at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Much like Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem's upcoming album doesn't yet have an actual release date except for a vague drop date set for the summer this year. A source close to the rapper mentioned to Rolling Stone Magazine that The Death Of Slim Shady is a genuine project that he wishes to release to his fans.